St. Patrick's Day 2022 Restaurant and Bar Specials

March 11, 2022 3:08PM

The Phoenix Pop-Up at Gramps.
Photo courtesy of Teeling's Irish Whiskey
Thursday, March 17, marks St. Patrick's Day, the annual tribute to the patron saint of Ireland. According to lore, Scottish-born Saint Patrick used the iconic three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish in the Fifth Century.

Miami doesn't go all-out for the holiday like some other cities that dye their river green or stage an all-day parade (or both). You will, however, see green beer, whiskey shots, and a lot of "wearing of the green."

Listed below in alphabetical order is a selection of the best spots to try your Irish luck in Miami this St. Patrick's Day. All deals and parties are on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday, March 17) unless otherwise noted.
click to enlarge The Luck O' the Irish shake. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG BUNS DAMN GOOD BURGERS
The Luck O' the Irish shake.
Photo courtesy of Big Buns Damn Good Burgers

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers

221 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-686-8181
eatbigbuns.com

Enjoy a "Luck O' the Irish" milkshake, made with vanilla ice cream, milk, green mint syrup, chocolate mint crumbles, and a mini ice cream sandwich ($9.99). For $5 more, spike your shake with a shot of Irish whiskey or Irish cream.

The Field Irish Pub

3281 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-964-5979
thefieldfl.com

The Field opens at 11:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day and accepts reservations only for the dining room with live Irish music. The pub will be open until late with Irish food, music, and pub grub.
click to enlarge Irish Carb Bomb pie at Fireman Derek's. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FIRE MAN DEREK'S BAKE SHOP
Irish Carb Bomb pie at Fireman Derek's.
Photo courtesy of Fire Man Derek's Bake Shop

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

2545 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
firemandereks.com

Fireman Derek is making a special Irish Car Bomb pie, available through the end of March. The pie starts with an Oreo cookie crust and adds Baileys custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. A whole pie costs $38, a slice costs $7.50.

The Phoenix Pop-Up at Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami
855-732-8992
gramps.com

Teeling Whiskey takes over the back room at Gramps to re-create an Irish pub dubbed the Phoenix Parlor. Now through March 31, enjoy Teeling whiskey cocktails like the Dublin mule and a frozen Irish coffee ($10 each). The pop-up will also pour small-batch expressions of Teeling whiskey. Open 8 p.m. to late Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, through March 31.

Riverwalk Block Party

20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-372-7606
wharfftl.com

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and Riverwalk host a St. Patrick's Day block party, On St. Patrick's Day from 4 p.m. until late, enjoy live entertainment, drinks, and more. Get a complimentary Guinness when you buy a shot of Jameson whiskey.
click to enlarge The Lucky Leprechaun milkshake. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SUGAR FACTORY
The Lucky Leprechaun milkshake.
Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

1144A Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
sugarfactory.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Sugar Factory's "Lucky Leprechaun" milkshake. This limited-edition Irish coffee-flavored shake is made with vanilla and coffee ice cream, Jameson whiskey, and green sprinkles, topped with whipped cream, gold coins, rainbow sour belts, and a rainbow whirly pop ($25). The shake is available through March 31.

Waxy's Irish Pub

1095 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-525-9299
waxyspub.com

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day for an entire day of live music, drinks, Irish food, and giveaways. No reservations are required for admittance to this annual shindig.

Whiskey Joe’s

3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-423-6590
thewhiskeyjoes.com

Drink a green beer with a view at Whiskey Joe's. Green beers will be served all day for just $3 a pint. From 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy happy hour with discounted drinks and appetizers.
Laine Doss
