Miami's Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Foodies

Below, listed in alphabetical order by business name, are the ten best Miami edible options to give your sweetheart this Valentine's Day. There's something for everyone, at every price point.
Ana-Cacao9725 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
786-230-9797
@ana.cacao
Ana-Cacao has put together two special truffle boxes for Valentine’s Day. The bite-size treats are plant-based, gluten-free, and contain no refined sugar. They're available in four varieties: hazelnut, pistachio, raspberry-lemon, and coco-piña with white chocolate. A seven-truffle box costs $15, while a 16-truffle box costs $32. Available for pickup only. Order by February 9 by emailing [email protected]
Casa Fete999 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-642-2251
casafete.com
Tell your sweetheart you love them with Casa Fete's Sevillana Box, a six-piece box of wafers filled with dulce de leche, then dipped in milk, white, and dark Belgian chocolate ($24). Other sweet options include the shop's six-piece “White Cinnamon S´mores Bite Box” ($19) and a "Mix Tube" of treats ($19.50). Order by February 13 for Valentine's Day delivery.
Eat Me Guilt Free4600 SW 71st Ave., Miami
305-640-5205
eatmeguiltfree.com
Remind your favorite health-conscious person of your love with a gift of Eat Me Guilt Free protein-loaded goodies. Gift your Valentine with a box of 12 “Fast Love” metallic-red covered chocolate brownies ($30), or the “I Want It All” flavor-packed variety box of a dozen brownies ($38). Orders must be placed via the website (no walk-in shopping).
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami7312 SW 57th Ave., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com
Garcia Nevett's special Valentine’s collection of “Heart Boxes” is done in decoupage and collage techniques and comes filled with mouthwatering gourmet chocolates ($80). The Venezuelan chocolatiers also offer a box of mini Nutella hearts for $20 and packets of a dozen truffles for $25. The treats are available for pickup and delivery. The last day to place a Valentine's Day delivery order is Wednesday, February 9.
G.L.O.W.97 NW 25th St., Miami
305-200-3294
glowforgood.com
G.L.O.W. in Wynwood is featuring a Valentine's Day frozen yogurt pop trio in passionfruit, vanilla, and chocolate ($18). (Vegan options are also available.) Profits are donated to charities that support girls' empowerment. Stop in or place an order by phone by February 14.
Mo’s Bundt CakesDelivery only
mosbundtcakes.com
Mo’s heart-shaped red velvet bundt cake is a great way to sweeten the time you’ll spend with your loved ones this year ($35). The online bakery also features a triple chocolate cake bundt ($29) and an assortment of four or six cake jars ($23-$39.50).
Oh My Gosh! Brigadeiros6912 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-817-2132
and
2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrigadeiros.com
Cake aficionados will love the OMG Cake, a vanilla-based cake filled with brigadeiro chocolate and topped with strawberries. The nine-inch cake serves eight to fifteen people and costs $65. Orders can be placed starting on February 5 through the website or by calling either shop.
Oshen Salmon305-261-2417
oshensalmon.com
Valentine’s Day may be a big day for sweets, but some might prefer sustainable seafood. Oshen's salmon-delivery options are eco-friendly and come with suggested recipes, to boot. Gifts include the "One Night Stand" box, packed with four portions of salmon ($45); and the "Ocean's Twelve," a dozen frozen portions weighing six ounces each ($75). Whether enjoying all the salmon on V-Day or saving some for the next romantic date night, this is a gift that adds a touch of savory elegance. Nationwide shipping is available.
Sugar Factorysugarfactory.com
Sugar Factory packed a variety of candy gummies, chocolate bars, Valentine’s Day-themed candy, and a signature rubber duckie into a Sweetheart Treat gift basket. The basket, priced at $39, can be ordered on the Sugar Factory website until February 6. National shipping is available.
Vecino’s MarketVecinosMarket.com
Vecino’s "Thinking of You" kit includes the perfect building blocks for a romantic evening. Set the mood with a candle labeled "Make Love Not War" from Wynwood's boutique store Frangipani, followed by a toast with Adami Garbel brut prosecco. Finish with a sweet ending of a raw chocolate bar ($45). A gourmet gift box by Chèvre Miami is also available, featuring a combo of European specialty cheeses, accompanied by Rustic Bakery organic sourdough crackers and truffle honey ($75). Both options are available on the market’s website.