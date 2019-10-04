Celebrate National Taco Day 2019 Specials in Broward, Palm Beach

National Taco Day is served up pretty much every day at BC Tacos

Pay homage to America's best fast food on Friday, October 4. It's National Taco Day!

Although tacos get their own day of the week — Taco Tuesday — the nation, once a year, pays tribute to the delicious stuffed tortilla, whether soft or hard, corn or flour, but definitely loaded with the filling of your choice.

Traditionally, tacos were made with a combination of meats and spices, but today they are filled with whatever you can dream up. You can even find (or make!) dessert tacos.

No matter how you like your tacos, traditional or specialty, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

BC Tacos is one of the most popular local food trucks. Nine years ago, while working at a country club in Orlando, Brett Chiavari came up with the idea of opening a restaurant featuring tacos. His dad suggested a food truck and it was a hit. Two years after running a successful food truck, Brett opened a brick-and-mortar called BC Cafe.

Kelsey Casa, manager of BC Cafe and Brett's sister, says, “Brett has always been obsessed with tacos. After his shift at the restaurant, Brett would make tacos for his friends.”

One of the more popular tacos sold in the cafe and food truck is the Caveman. It is a soft flour tortilla, a hard taco shell broken in half, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, a burger patty, braised short ribs, and a custom blend ground meat.

Kelsey says the motto of BC Cafe and the BC Taco food truck is “Changing the world one taco at a time.” We say: ¡Mucho gusto!

The deal for National Taco Day at the cafe is buy two tacos, get one free. This offer is also good on Taco Tuesday. For more information about BC Taco, visit bctacos.com.

Bo's Pub, a new sports bar on Las Olas, cooks up a flavorful threesome of short rib tacos. Photo courtesy of Bo's Pub

A few other holiday specials around Broward and Palm Beach are:

The menu at Bo’s Pub, a stylish new sports bar on Las Olas that's owned by PDKN Restaurant Group, of which former Miami Dolphin Kim Bokamper is a partner, features a plate of short rib tacos for $14. The set of tres tacos are packed with savory cabbage, braised short rib, crispy shallots, and horseradish aioli. Bo’s Pub, which opened in July, also has a huge LED screen (nearly 12 feet wide and five feet high), so guests can munch on their tacos while cheering on their favorite sports team. 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-6344.

Taco Bell, which has locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties, is offering a National Taco Day Gift Set for $5. The taco combo includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. You can also purchase a gift card to share with friends to celebrate. Visit tacobell.com for locations.

Tijuana Flats locations throughout South Florida are offering two tacos, chips, and a drink for just $5.99 for a whole weekend of National Taco Day — from October 4 through the 6th. Tacos are served with your choice of toppings and protein, with fish or steak tacos costing an extra $1. Check tijuanaflats.com for locations.