 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
South Florida's culinary scene offers a limitless array of news and stories to chew on.
South Florida's culinary scene offers a limitless array of news and stories to chew on.
New Times file photo

New Times Hiring Writers to Cover Broward, Palm Beach Food Scene

New Times Staff | September 11, 2019 | 9:36am
AA

Are you constantly taking photos of your dinner?

Are you passionate about food and drinks? Do you dazzle your friends with your knowledge of the newest restaurants and hottest bars in South Florida?

If you know the best out-of-the-way place for a bowl of pho or love a good craft beer and can write about food and beverages, New Times wants you!

Related Stories

South Florida is vibrant and eclectic, and we're looking for writers to contribute to our award-winning food coverage.

As a freelance food writer for New Times, you'll interview celebrity chefs, discover new restaurants, and explore the bars and breweries of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

If you're interested, you should have a love of food, experience reporting and writing, and know how to meet deadlines. Most important, you must have a real desire to ferret out good stories and share them with South Florida food lovers. Recent college grads and restaurant-industry insiders with sharp writing skills are welcome to apply.

If the idea of joining a team of dedicated and talented food writers has you salivating, send a resume and writing samples to teri.berg@miaminewtimes.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >