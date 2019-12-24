New Year's Eve 2019 South Florida Restaurant Guide

Listen up, South Florida, it's time to ring in a new decade. That's right, a brand new year with a promise of infinite possibilities is upon us and you want to make sure the last night of the year, Tuesday, December 31, will be a night to remember.

From stunning buffet options to festive a la carte menus, set the tone for a new year with a special Nochevieja meal at one of the South Florida eateries below. We've handpicked the créme de la créme options so the only thing you will have to do is eat, drink, dance, and count down to 2020. Tax and gratuity not included; reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Burt & Max's in Delray is open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Photo courtesy of Burt & Max’s

Burt & Max’s

9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

561-638-6380

burtandmaxs.com

A festive a la carte menu will be offered at this Delray Beach eatery. On December 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy specialties of garden nova salad with lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, goat cheese, bagel crisps, locally smoked salmon and champagne vinaigrette ($18); miso-glazed scallops with turnips, edamame, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus and wasabi dashi fume ($34); and grilled beef tenderloin with crispy polenta cakes, black-eyed peas, braised cabbage and pot roast gravy ($38). On New Year’s Day, the eatery will offer the same menu from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cafe Martorano is hosting a five-course dinner party on New Year's Eve. Photo courtesy of Cafe Martorano

Cafe Martorano

3343 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale,

954-213-2137

cafemartorano.com

Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale will host an intimate Italian-American dinner party on New Year's Eve. From 6 to 8 p.m., the restaurant's a la carte will be offered, followed by an 8 to 10 p.m. dinner seating featuring a five-course prix-fixe menu. The meal will start with antipasti of shrimp cocktail with homemade cocktail sauce and caesar salad, followed by appetizers of signature clam Martorano with shrimp, crab meat, celery, onion, and homemade béchamel and meatball with Sunday gravy and hot and sweet peppers. A dish of homemade macaroni will be served before the main course, a choice of veal chop Marsala with assorted mushrooms and Fontina cheese or South African cold-water lobster Francaise with colossal crab meat and light lemon butter or pan-roasted Chilean sea bass with a sweet-spicy savory sauce. Dessert will be assorted pastries ($195 per person). The 10 p.m. dinner seating also includes white truffles, champagne toast, musical entertainment, and party favors ($300).

Dune in Fort Lauderdale will offer two prix-fixe menus for New Year's Eve dinner. Nick Garcia Photography

Dune

2200 North Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

764-900-4059

dunefortlauderdale.com

At Dune, New Year's Eve guests can choose between a "land" or "sea" prix-fixe menus. First seating is from 6 to 7 p.m. at $135 per person, with a pescatarian option that starts with Kushi oyster with passion fruit along with white sturgeon caviar, blini, creme fraiche, chive, and smoked wahoo tostada, followed by wakame salad with swordfish crudo and aguachile negro. Main course will be a choice of poached lobster tail, glace, claw and knuckle vol au vent with Yukon gold potato and fennel, or charcoal-grilled langoustine with agrumato oil. For carnivores, the menu begins foie gras torchon with brioche, membrillo, braised oxtail and bone marrow croquette with chicharrones and romesco sauce. Appetizer is chicory salad with beef carpaccio, périgord truffle and persimmon, followed by a choice between wagyu striploin with parsnip puree served with bordelaise and salsa verde or ribeye cap with herb salad. Dessert will be black forest chocolate namelaka served with mascarpone, guava and bananas flambé. Guests will receive a welcome glass of Veuve Cliquot from the champagne wall upon arrival and a complimentary toast at midnight will be added for second seating diners enjoying the same menu from 9 to 10 p.m., which costs $175 per person. The French Horn Collective, a five-piece band will entertain guests from 7 p.m. until midnight, and there will be a DJ on the patio from 9 p.m. until closing. Children can order a la carte from the regular menu for $75.

Ring in the new year at Seminole Casino with dinner at NYY Steak and live music at three venues. Photo courtesy of NYY Steak

NYY Steak

5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek

954-935-6699

casinococo.com

At the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek, NYY Steak will offer a New Year’s Eve a la carte dinner menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Highlights include a wagyu flight ($105), pan-seared sea scallops and jumbo Gulf shrimp ($65), and chocolate strawberry baked Alaska ($18). For New Year’s Day brunch, the eatery will feature live entertainment along with a special menu of freshly shucked oysters, lobster eggs Benedict, angel food cake French toast, slow-cooked baby back ribs, and an assortment of desserts. After your meal, enjoy live musical entertainment throughout the casino starting at 9 p.m., including the Motowners at the Pavillion; Mark Telesca and friends at the Legends Lounge; and Music City Stones at the Nectar. Cost is $85 per person. Served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oceanic at Pompano Pier will host its first New Year's Eve dinner. Shutter Stock

Oceanic at Pompano Pier

250 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-366-3768

oceanicpompano.com

Oceanic will be celebrating its first New Year's Eve with a special three-course prix-fixe dinner menu. For starters, order seared diver scallops and Pinot Noir braised short rib served with parmesan polenta, pea sprout, radish, and carrot salad; a dish of beef carpaccio with baby arugula, shaved p, fennel, and mustard aioli; or jumbo lump blue crab cake with roasted corn, green garbanzo, heirloom tomato, and creole mustard aioli. Chef Brian Cantrell's entree choices will be filet mignon with root vegetable puree, haricots verts, pearl onion, truffle butter, and cabernet demi; Maine lobster tail served with saffron risotto arancini, asparagus, and seafood bouillabaisse broth; or black grouper filet with bok choy, snow pea, shiitake, and mustard miso broth. For a sweet ending, indulge in chocolate trilogy dessert made with chocolate truffle, milk chocolate mousse, bittersweet chocolate ganache, hazelnut meringue, and champagne gold gastrique. Then join other guests in a complimentary champagne toast and check out the DJ and live music under the stars. Cost for adults and children is $99. Served from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

EXPAND Prezzo in Boca Raton will feature Italian-American specials on New Year's Eve. Photo by Gyorgy Papp

Prezzo

5560 N. Military Tr., Boca Raton

561-314-6840

prezzoboca.com

At Prezzo in Boca Raton, chef Fabrizo Pintus will serve up a list of Italian-American specials on New Year's Eve. From 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., find dishes like pan-roasted wild-caught sea scallops, braised lentils, and crispy prosciutto ($22), half maine lobster, shrimp, linguine pasta, and spicy tomato sauce ($32); and risotto porcini with black truffle and porcini mushroom ($28); and slow-braised veal osso buco with yukon gold mashed potatoes and baby carrots ($38). For a sweet ending, indulge in traditional pandoro – imported traditional sweet Christmas bread, chocolate and mascarpone cream sauce ($12). The same menu will be served on Christmas Day, from 4 to 8 p.m., along with the eatery's regular offerings.

EXPAND Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi is set for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with select Asian fare. Photo by Libby Volgyes of LibbyVision

Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi

5970 SW 18th St., Boca Raton

561-393-5888

saikoiboca.com

Ring in 2020 at t Saiko-i Sushi with complimentary party hats, horns, noisemakers, and a glass of prosecco, along with a special a la carte menu of Asian fare. Among chef/owner Jason Zheng's specialties are sex on the beach roll with shrimp tempura and spicy tuna wrapped in sesame soy paper topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, and spicy sauce ($16); Saiko-i nigiri plate with ten pieces of chef's selected sushi and a spicy tuna roll ($23), and lobster tempura bomb roll with avocado, asparagus, and masago, with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce ($26). Featured entrees are grilled Pekin duck $30 half/$58 full; ginger sea bass with shiitake mushrooms and a special soy sauce($30); signature lobster pad thai ($27); and hibachi menu items including Scottish salmon ($26); filet mignon ($30); and bigeye tuna ($28), served with clear mushroom soup, a house salad, two pieces of shrimp, mixed veggies, and white rice. Kids can keep entertained with a panda and a Mickie Mouse. The a la carte menu will be offered on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m

EXPAND LED robot musicians perform at Shooters Waterfront. Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-566-2855

shooterswaterfront.com/

Shooters will welcome the New Year in true South Florida fashion with memorable food and entertainment at its vibrant waterfront venue open to all ages. A four-course meal will be served, with appetizers of lobster bisque, beet carpaccio or ham hock croquette, followed by greek salad or rainbow salad, and a third course of grilled marinated grouper, herb and garlic roasted cornish hen, garden artichoke risotto, or filet mignon and lemon-butter poached lobster tail. Desserts include chocolate tart and mango. Sing and dance along with a Dj, samba dancers, LED robot musicians, fire Dj, dancers and a midnight champagne toast. Cost is $150 per person. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m

EXPAND Deck 84 in Delray will host a New Year's feast, Caribbean-style. Photo courtesy of Deck 84

Deck 84

840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

561-665-8484

deck84.com

Chef Bruce Feingold will host a feast of Caribbean-style a la carte dishes at Deck 84 in Delray Beach in addition to the eatery's full regular menu. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve, enjoy signature shrimp and lobster gumbo ($10), blackened organic cauliflower with goat cheese, tomato confit and drizzled with lemon olive oil ($15) and heirloom bean salad with pickled mustard vinaigrette and toasted pine nuts ($10). Main course highlights are petite filet and lump crab with “toasted” hollandaise, roasted broccolini and whipped potato puree ($42) and corn-dusted local snapper with pickled watermelon cucumber salad, avocado puree and toasted farro ($32). For dessert, indulge in apple cobbler with streusel topping, chantilly cream, candied pumpkin seeds ($9). Erik Kris & Co will perform from 9:30 p.m. to midnight and the eatery will offer complimentary party favors and a festive Champagne toast at midnight. The same menu will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

EXPAND Bananas Foster at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery. Wild Thyme/The Atlantic Hotel & Spa

Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery

601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-567-8070

wildthymeoceanside.com/

Wild Thyme will host a feast-style brunch on December 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a salad bar, omelet and carving stations (including pasta special, drunken mussels, and chicken bianca), and selection of seasonal fruits, breakfast bread, and bagels. Small plates featured will include chef’s eggs Benedict; chicken and waffles; specialty pancakes; Sunday meatballs; and Elvis’s peanut butter and bacon French toast. Sweet endings are cookies and fresh fruit. Cost is $29.95 per person. For an additional $14.95, guests can add bottomless mimosas, bloody marys or bellinis.