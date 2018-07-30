Rank & File Social Club Owner Stefano Barbagallo: "Flagler Village is the New Wynwood"

Every neighborhood needs its own version of Cheers, right? You know, the place “where everybody knows your name.” Well, amid a boom of restaurants, bars and cultural spots, Rank & File Social Club wants to be just that in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village.

The 3,000 square-foot space billed as “featuring classic cocktails reimagined by a seasoned team of bartenders in a warm, inviting setting” is slated to open at the end of October, according to co-owner Stefano Barbagallo. The space is housed in the same building as Chops and Hops, the neighborhood’s forthcoming and buzzworthy ax-throwing bar.

“Everyone says Flagler Village is the new Wynwood,” says Barbagallo. “We want our space to morph into what the neighborhood becomes... meaning we will grow organically just as the neighborhood grows. We want to be that staple that people visit two, three or four times a week.”