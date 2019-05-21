The Dalmar's Sparrow is the Newest Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale

There's a new rooftop bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Sparrow made its debut last week on the 25th-floor rooftop of the recently-opened Dalmar Hotel with a full food menu and an expansive list of craft cocktails. Its indoor lounge and patio bar offer a mix of city and ocean views.

The concept was created by the team behind one of the trailblazers in New York’s neo-retro cocktail scene, Death & Co. The rooftop bar is the fifth culinary destination within the Dalmar .

"All the dining concepts are very different and we wanted each one to stand on its own," says Jake Wurzak, president of the Wurzak Hotel Group. "Sparrow was designed to have a full menu so guests can arrive early in the evening and stay until late. It appeals to a mix of audiences, including young professionals that like to go out."

EXPAND Photo by Anthony Nader

Drawing inspiration from the clean lines, natural materials, and open spaces of '50s and '60s American modernism, Sparrow's design links West Coast style to an East Coast vibe with deco nods, a coral gray palette, wood elements, greenery, and a vaulted ceiling.

Highlights on the food menu include grilled chicken skewers with mojo-chili glaze and sour orange cream ($4 each), Waygu skirt steak with sweet onion salad, chimichurri, and aged cheddar tostada ($26), snapper tiradito with citrus, cilantro, and pepper juice ($18), and the lobster ceviche with coconut milk, cilantro, hearts of palm, and sweet potato chips ($23). For dessert, there are freshly fried churros with chocolate dulce de leche and cinnamon and the key lime pie with graham cracker, citrus curd, and honey meringue ($9 each).

EXPAND Photo by Anthony Nader

Sparrow's beverage program includes wine, beer on tap, and specialty cocktails. At the terrace, guests can sip on cocktails mixed with seasonal fruits, herbs, and citrus such as the Red with Plymouth Gin, watermelon and lime juices, Capalletti Aperitivo, Giffard Pamplemousse, and Tajin ($14) and the Green, a mix of green tea, Capurro pisco, cucumber, Chateau aloe liqueur, lime juice, mineral adjusted seltzer, and mint ($16).

As for selections at the indoor lounge, look out for the Kill the Lights cocktail, crafted with Elijah Craig bourbon, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, spiced pineapple, and Angostura bitters ($16) as well as the Are You Jealous? made with toasted coconut Absolut Elyx vodka, Jummai sake, cucumber and lime juices, and coconut water ($17).

Sparrow also offers a selection of cocktails made to be shared, such as the Mixtape Punch with house rum blend, strawberry, Campari, mixed citrus oleo, and sparkling wine ($150) and the Psychic Visions punch with Lustau manzanilla sherry, Lillet rosé, Don Julio Blanco tequila, hibiscus, watermelon and lime juices, and Pamplemousse ($64).

Sparrow. At the Dalmar, Fort Lauderdale. 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-945-9500; thedalmar.com. Open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.