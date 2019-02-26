South Florida Beer Community Mourns the Passing of Brewer Mike White

Mike White with the gold medal he accepted on behalf of LauderAle brewery at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017.

Mike White, a passionate South Florida brewer whose beer won a gold medal for LauderAle Brewery at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017, passed away February 23 in Georgia. He was 31 years old.

Born in Hollywood, Florida, White grew up in Dalton, Georgia, which is known as the "carpet capital of the world," according to his girlfriend Kristen Candreva. White was a high-school wrestler before attending college at the University of Georgia, where he studied chemistry and explored music, she adds.

After college, he moved to Texas, where he found work at Revolver Brewing and Jester King Brewery. White made his way back to Broward County and was a brewer at Funky Buddha and LauderAle . He also briefly worked at Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach.