The Eight Best Dog-Friendly Brunches in South Florida

Weekends in South Florida are all about brunch. Rain or shine, we never skip setting aside a couple of leisurely hours to spend over hearty mid-day portions of our favorite foods and cocktails.

From Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach, local eateries serve extensive brunch menus to satisfy all kinds of cravings. To top things off, many are embracing a dog-friendly trend, welcoming our loving four-legged companions with plenty of special offerings and treats so we can spend quality time with them during your favorite meal.

Below, the eight best spots in South Florida to have brunch with your well-behaved pooch.

EXPAND Brimstone Pembroke Pines

Brimstone Pembroke Pines

14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines

954-430-2333

brimstonewoodfiregrill.com 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines954-430-2333



For a paw-some time with your furry friend, head to this shopping center bistro in Pembroke Pines, where you can dine together at the outdoor patio. Once a month, the eatery hosts a bark n' brunch featuring a water station, toys, and a complimentary doggie libation made with bone broth, beef broth, and water. Choose from offerings like sweet potato hash and short rib hash with a sunny side up egg ($16), pancakes topped with coconut whipped cream, bananas foster, and crusted pecans ($12), and flatbread with housemade wheat crust, alfredo sauce, scrambled eggs, bacon, gruyere cheddar cheese, and roasted red peppers ($10). A portion of the proceeds goes towards Good Karma Pet Rescue. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-530-4176

casasensei.com 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-530-4176



In the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, Casa Sensei combines Pan-Asian flavors with Latin America culinary traditions. While you dine on Korean pork belly burger with white truffle fried ($18), lobster eggs benedict with English muffin, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce ($27), or guava cream cheese stuffed French toast ($18), your four-legged buddy can indulge in six-piece dog sushi rolls with chicken and rice or veggies and rice ($10). Add a bottomless mimosa option for $20. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND C.W.S. in Lake Worth C.W.S.

C.W.S. Kitchen & Bar

522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth

561-318-5637

cwslw.com 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth561-318-5637



A favorite among Lake Worth locals, C. W. S.'s garden bar and patio offers plenty of space for your pup to run around with his furry pals while you sit back and experience the newly launched Toast + Jam brunch. Choose from options like avocado toast with prosciutto, arugula and poached egg ($14), veggie Benedict with English muffin, hollandaise sauce and home fries ($14), and corned beef hash with Yukon gold potatoes, onions, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese ($15). For an additional $25, top off your meal with a bottomless cocktail option. The last Friday of the month, the venue partners with Salty Dog Paddle for a Yappy Hour featuring doggy treats, two-for-one drink specials, and live music on the patio. Brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Brown Dog Eatery Photo by Paul Wagner

Brown Dog Eatery

2701 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-533-6077

browndogeateryftl.com 2701 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-533-6077



Sit, stay and be nice at this charming, true pet-friendly eatery, where your pup will find plenty of friends to mingle with. Indulge in hearty brunch offerings of Brown Dog dip with shaved porchetta, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli on ciabatta served with a side of poached eggs and basil oil ($14), pancake crepes with blueberry pie filling, lemon ricotta, whipped cream and a housemade streusel ($12), and Captain's Eggs, a dish of two eggs poached in a tomato-fennel seafood broth with lump crab meat and sourdough toast ($16). On Saturdays, expect a bash of puppuccinos, treats, bandanas, and photo opportunities. Brunch is offered on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND El Vez

El Vez

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8336

elvezftlauderdale.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-8336



An award-winning menu, panoramic ocean views, and a vibrant outdoor patio make El Vez a great spot to hang out with your pooch. There's plenty for everyone — the eatery keeps doggies entertained with chicken liver and bacon treats, and you can choose from an extensive menu of Mexican fare that includes huevos rancheros with chorizo, fried eggs, black beans, and guacamole ($14), organic oatmeal brûlée with cinnamon and raisins ($ 7), and skirt steak and eggs with crispy potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, and salsa roja ($21).

Etaru Las Olas Photo courtesy of Etaru

Etaru Las Olas

500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-477-8068

etarurestaurant.us 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-477-8068



This swanky Japanese eatery in Fort Lauderdale welcomes well-behaved dogs during its lavish Sunday brunch. You will be greeted with a cocktail upon arrival followed by free-flowing pours of Whispering Angel Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, or Primitivo Sasseo. Then head to the robata counter for an array of hot and cold offerings, a choice of an entree and a dessert platter for the table. Service dogs are welcome inside and bowls of water are always on hand from a friendly staff. Brunch costs $55 per person is offered Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck

1035 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-524-6163

quarterdeckrestaurants.com 1035 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale954-524-6163



Quarterdeck serves a variety of offerings for dogs and dog lovers that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. From the Puppy Chow menu, you will want to order tasty treats like grilled chicken with rice ($6), bacon ($4), sweet potato treats ($2), and an unseasoned hamburger patty ($5) for your furry friend. Then nosh on shrimp and grits ($15) or Belgian waffles served with crispy chicken tenders and sweet and smoky maple syrup ($15). Elevate your experience with a bottomless mimosa option for $15 a person. Brunch is offered on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Shooters Waterfront

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-566-2855

shooterswaterfront.com 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale954-566-2855



At Shooters, four-legged diners are treated to a gourmet menu crafted by Meals for Dogs, a Fort Lauderdale company that creates nutritionally balanced pet food. Offerings range from $8 to $14 and include USDA-approved chicken, turkey, and beef options served with lentils, potatoes or whole wheat macaroni, plenty of vegetables, and a blend of essential vitamins and minerals. Don't forget to enjoy your own sticky cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting ($15), Western omelet with Virginia ham, red and green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese ($13), or crab cake benedict with tomatoes, arugula, and béarnaise sauce ($18).