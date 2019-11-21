Thanksgiving 2019 Guide for Dining Out in South Florida

Thanksgiving is time to come together at the table with the promise of good food and the company of loved ones, and giving thanks for all you've been blessed with and for what matters most in this life.

This year, we will celebrate Turkey Day on Thursday, November 28, and South Florida restaurants have prepared their best menus yet. If your and your family opts to eat out for the holiday, all you'll have to do is show up and enjoy. (Keep in mind: Prices listed do not include tax or tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.)

Get your Thanksgiving turkey and other holiday fixings at one of the restaurants across Broward and Palm Beach, open on the 28th and serving up feasts to be thankful for.

EXPAND Pumpkin blondie at 3030 Ocean. Photo courtesy of 3030 Ocean

3030 Ocean 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale

954-765-3030

3030ocean.com 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale954-765-3030



Head to 3030 Ocean on Turkey Day for a special three-course prix fixe holiday menu. Enjoy appetizer choices of roasted butternut squash soup with pumpkin seed pistou or baby green salad with shaved pear, spiced pecans, and blue cheese; followed by a family-style entree of roasted Joyce Farms turkey breast and crispy leg with mushroom dressing, green beans with onions, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce, and turkey gravy. For a sweet ending, there's pumpkin-gingersnap blondie with candied cranberries and maple ice cream. Served from 5 to 9 p.m.; $69 per person.

EXPAND Bread pudding at III Forks in Palm Beach Gardens. Courtesy of III Forks

III Forks Prime Steakhouse 4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

561-630-3660

3forks.com 4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens561-630-3660



In Palm Beach Gardens, III Forks Prime Steakhouse will serve up a three-course prix fixe menu. Specialty dishes to choose from include tenderloin tomato soup; Atlantic salmon with coconut-infused jasmine rice, and roasted autumn vegetables; roasted Midwest beef tenderloin; and spice-rubbed turkey, served with Grandma’s gravy, fresh cranberry-orange relish, sausage sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, and maple-glazed yams. For dessert, enjoy Kentucky bourbon chocolate pecan pie or pecan bread pudding. Served from 2 to 8 p.m.; $49 for adults, $18 for children ages 12 and under.

EXPAND Amongst Thanksgiving offerings fro Blue Moon Fish Company is a raw bar. Photo by Chris Carter

Blue Moon Fish Co. 4405 W. Tradewinds Ave. East, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

954-267-9888

bluemoonfishco.com 4405 W. Tradewinds Ave. East, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea954-267-9888

In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, enjoy waterfront views at Blue Moon Fish Company over a Thanksgiving brunch of fresh seafood, raw bar options, and entrée choices of leg of lamb and roasted turkey with sides of stuffing and mashed potatoes. Included with Blue Moon's holiday brunch are bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and champagne. Served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $75 per person.

Burlock Coast Photo by Candace West

Burlock Coast 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-302-6460

burlockcoast.com 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-302-6460



Rustic seafood eatery Burlock Coast in Fort Lauderdale will offer an all-day brunch with breakfast dishes, carving stations, and cold tapas, along with an array of seafood, a raw bar, caviar, and bottomless drinks. Children can enjoy their favorites of macaroni and cheese or chicken fingers at the kids buffet. Finish with your pick from Burlock's dessert station. Reservations made for between 5 and 8 p.m. will receive a complimentary apple or pumpkin pie to-go. Open noon to 8 p.m.; $129 per adult, $49 per child ages 5 through 12.

EXPAND Diplomat Prime Courtesy of Diplomat Beach Resort

Diplomat Prime 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-602-6000

diplomatresort.com 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood954-602-6000



For Diplomat Prime’s two-course Thanksgiving dinner special, chef Rashaad Abdool will serve up classic holiday dishes of turkey, cranberry chutney, whipped potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and gravy, as well as pumpkin and pecan pie. Side orders of turkey sausage and sage stuffing; green beans with mushroom sauce and shallots; and twice-baked sweet potato with marshmallow are priced at $12 each. An a la carte menu of Diplomat Prime's daily meats and specialties will also be available. Served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; $65 per person.

EXPAND Thanksgiving turkey at Eau Palm Beach. Photo by Nick Mele

Eau Palm Beach 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan

800-328-0170

eaupalmbeach.com 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan800-328-0170



Eau Palm Beach hotel will offer Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. The hotel eatery's mid-day meal will feature carved whole turkey along with Grand Marnier cranberry-orange relish, pumpkin latte cupcakes, and bottomless bubbly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For dinner, celebrate with traditional Turkey Day favorites, plus a raw bar, and desserts and bottomless bloody marys from 5 to 7 p.m. $95 per adult, $35 for children ages 5 to 12.

EXPAND El Vez's oceanside locale makes it the perfect spot to celebrate Thanskgiving. Photo courtesy of El Vez

El Vez 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8336

elvezftlauderdale.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-8336



In the mood for Mexican? Stephen Starr’s El Vez Fort Lauderdale will offer a Thanksgiving menu featuring chile-rubbed turkey accompanied by sides of roasted fall veggie and green chile stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean and mushroom casserole, and charred jalapeño gravy. For dessert, enjoy the homemade pumpkin pie. 4 to 11 p.m.; $34 per person.

Craft cocktails like the signature Lychee Blossom are part of Etaru's pre-holiday happy hour. Photo courtesy of Etaru

Etaru Las Olas 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-477-8068

etarurestaurant.us 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-477-8068



Start your holiday celebration early at this Japanese eatery on Las Olas with happy hour on Thanksgiving Eve. Etaru will host live DJ music and will have a beverage menu of $4 glasses of The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé; Moscow Mules made with vodka, ginger, lime, mango, and bitters; and select draft and bottled beer. Other drink specials will include $6 cocktails, wine, and sake by the glass; $5 house pours; and $3 Kirin bottled beer. Bar bites will be priced at $5 for happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m., including Japanese fried chicken with yuzu kosho mayo; steamed pork dumplings with mushroom and truffle; signature beef slider with tomato, onion, and shiitake; and sweet corn with wasabi lime butter and shichimi. From 5 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lona Cocina & Tequileria

Lona Cocina y Tequileria 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-245-3069



Ocean views and authentic Mexican fare await you at Chef Pablo Salas's eatery with a four-course chef’s tasting menu featuring zucchini flower empanada, cranberry and cacahuate salad, and turkey enchiladas with mole served with white Mexican rice. Top off dinner with pumpkin pie. A limited a la carte menu will also be available. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; $55 per person.

EXPAND Courtesy of Oceanic at Pompano Pier

Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier 250 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-366-3768

oceanicpompano.com 250 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach954-366-3768



The new eatery at Pompano Beach Pier will celebrate its first Thanksgiving with a special three-course prix-fixe menu. Starter choices include butternut squash soup with nutmeg crème fraiche and Aleppo pepper and a salad of Arcadian greens, spiced pecans, raisins, and bleu cheese. Entree options are turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, tarragon gravy, cranberry sauce, haricots verts almondine, and whipped Yukon potatoes; spiral-cut pit-smoked honey ham with Pommery mustard molasses, sweet potato thyme garlic gratin, and grilled asparagus; or mahi-mahi with sundried tomato beurre blanc, asparagus, artichoke hearts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and fennel. Pumpkin cheesecake and warm apple tart with vanilla bean gelato will be served for dessert. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $39 per person.

Courtesy of Starr Restaurants

Steak 954 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8333

steak954.com 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-414-8333



This year, Stephen Starr’s Steak 954 is hosting a Thanksgiving feast of traditional favorites. Herb-roasted free-range turkey will be served with sides with Italian sausage stuffing, sweet potato mash, and haricot verts, and a la carte menu with a range of starters and desserts, including seasonal roasted butternut squash soup ($12) and house-made pumpkin creme pie ($12) and pecan soufflé ($12). 3 to 9 p.m.; $38 per person, a la carte as priced.

EXPAND The Terrace Grill at The Dalmar. Courtesy of The Dalmar

The Terrace Grill 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-945-9300

theterracegrill.com 299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale954-945-9300



At the Dalmar, Terrace Grill will celebrate its first Thanksgiving with a prix-fixe three-course menu. Begin with a choice of a roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, spiced crème fraiche, and sage oil, or a mixed green salad with pecans, pears, bleu cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette. For the main course, enjoy a classic roast turkey served with mushroom, sage, and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy, with options of mashed or sweet potatoes, green beans, or roasted Brussels sprouts. End the meal on a sweet note with bourbon and cranberry compote. 5:30 to 10 p.m.; $45 per person.