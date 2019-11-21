Thanksgiving 2019 Guide for Dining Out in South Florida

Thanksgiving is time to come together at the table with the promise of good food and the company of loved ones, and giving thanks for all you've been blessed with and for what matters most in this life.
This year, we will celebrate Turkey Day on Thursday, November 28, and South Florida restaurants have prepared their best menus yet. If your and your family opts to eat out for the holiday, all you'll have to do is show up and enjoy. (Keep in mind: Prices listed do not include tax or tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.)
Get your Thanksgiving turkey and other holiday fixings at one of the restaurants across Broward and Palm Beach, open on the 28th and serving up feasts to be thankful for.
3030 Ocean3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale
954-765-3030
3030ocean.com
Head to 3030 Ocean on Turkey Day for a special three-course prix fixe holiday menu. Enjoy appetizer choices of roasted butternut squash soup with pumpkin seed pistou or baby green salad with shaved pear, spiced pecans, and blue cheese; followed by a family-style entree of roasted Joyce Farms turkey breast and crispy leg with mushroom dressing, green beans with onions, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce, and turkey gravy. For a sweet ending, there's pumpkin-gingersnap blondie with candied cranberries and maple ice cream. Served from 5 to 9 p.m.; $69 per person.
III Forks Prime Steakhouse4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
561-630-3660
3forks.com
In Palm Beach Gardens, III Forks Prime Steakhouse will serve up a three-course prix fixe menu. Specialty dishes to choose from include tenderloin tomato soup; Atlantic salmon with coconut-infused jasmine rice, and roasted autumn vegetables; roasted Midwest beef tenderloin; and spice-rubbed turkey, served with Grandma’s gravy, fresh cranberry-orange relish, sausage sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, and maple-glazed yams. For dessert, enjoy Kentucky bourbon chocolate pecan pie or pecan bread pudding. Served from 2 to 8 p.m.; $49 for adults, $18 for children ages 12 and under.
Blue Moon Fish Co.4405 W. Tradewinds Ave. East, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
954-267-9888
bluemoonfishco.com
In Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, enjoy waterfront views at Blue Moon Fish Company over a Thanksgiving brunch of fresh seafood, raw bar options, and entrée choices of leg of lamb and roasted turkey with sides of stuffing and mashed potatoes. Included with Blue Moon's holiday brunch are bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and champagne. Served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $75 per person.
Burlock Coast1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-302-6460
burlockcoast.com
Rustic seafood eatery Burlock Coast in Fort Lauderdale will offer an all-day brunch with breakfast dishes, carving stations, and cold tapas, along with an array of seafood, a raw bar, caviar, and bottomless drinks. Children can enjoy their favorites of macaroni and cheese or chicken fingers at the kids buffet. Finish with your pick from Burlock's dessert station. Reservations made for between 5 and 8 p.m. will receive a complimentary apple or pumpkin pie to-go. Open noon to 8 p.m.; $129 per adult, $49 per child ages 5 through 12.
Diplomat Prime3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-602-6000
diplomatresort.com
For Diplomat Prime’s two-course Thanksgiving dinner special, chef Rashaad Abdool will serve up classic holiday dishes of turkey, cranberry chutney, whipped potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and gravy, as well as pumpkin and pecan pie. Side orders of turkey sausage and sage stuffing; green beans with mushroom sauce and shallots; and twice-baked sweet potato with marshmallow are priced at $12 each. An a la carte menu of Diplomat Prime's daily meats and specialties will also be available. Served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.; $65 per person.
Eau Palm Beach100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan
800-328-0170
eaupalmbeach.com
Eau Palm Beach hotel will offer Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. The hotel eatery's mid-day meal will feature carved whole turkey along with Grand Marnier cranberry-orange relish, pumpkin latte cupcakes, and bottomless bubbly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For dinner, celebrate with traditional Turkey Day favorites, plus a raw bar, and desserts and bottomless bloody marys from 5 to 7 p.m. $95 per adult, $35 for children ages 5 to 12.
El Vez401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-414-8336
elvezftlauderdale.com
In the mood for Mexican? Stephen Starr’s El Vez Fort Lauderdale will offer a Thanksgiving menu featuring chile-rubbed turkey accompanied by sides of roasted fall veggie and green chile stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean and mushroom casserole, and charred jalapeño gravy. For dessert, enjoy the homemade pumpkin pie. 4 to 11 p.m.; $34 per person.
Etaru Las Olas500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-477-8068
etarurestaurant.us
Start your holiday celebration early at this Japanese eatery on Las Olas with happy hour on Thanksgiving Eve. Etaru will host live DJ music and will have a beverage menu of $4 glasses of The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé; Moscow Mules made with vodka, ginger, lime, mango, and bitters; and select draft and bottled beer. Other drink specials will include $6 cocktails, wine, and sake by the glass; $5 house pours; and $3 Kirin bottled beer. Bar bites will be priced at $5 for happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m., including Japanese fried chicken with yuzu kosho mayo; steamed pork dumplings with mushroom and truffle; signature beef slider with tomato, onion, and shiitake; and sweet corn with wasabi lime butter and shichimi. From 5 to 9 p.m.
Lona Cocina y Tequileria321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com
Ocean views and authentic Mexican fare await you at Chef Pablo Salas's eatery with a four-course chef’s tasting menu featuring zucchini flower empanada, cranberry and cacahuate salad, and turkey enchiladas with mole served with white Mexican rice. Top off dinner with pumpkin pie. A limited a la carte menu will also be available. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; $55 per person.
Oceanic at Pompano Beach Pier250 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-366-3768
oceanicpompano.com
The new eatery at Pompano Beach Pier will celebrate its first Thanksgiving with a special three-course prix-fixe menu. Starter choices include butternut squash soup with nutmeg crème fraiche and Aleppo pepper and a salad of Arcadian greens, spiced pecans, raisins, and bleu cheese. Entree options are turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, tarragon gravy, cranberry sauce, haricots verts almondine, and whipped Yukon potatoes; spiral-cut pit-smoked honey ham with Pommery mustard molasses, sweet potato thyme garlic gratin, and grilled asparagus; or mahi-mahi with sundried tomato beurre blanc, asparagus, artichoke hearts, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and fennel. Pumpkin cheesecake and warm apple tart with vanilla bean gelato will be served for dessert. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $39 per person.
Steak 954401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-414-8333
steak954.com
This year, Stephen Starr’s Steak 954 is hosting a Thanksgiving feast of traditional favorites. Herb-roasted free-range turkey will be served with sides with Italian sausage stuffing, sweet potato mash, and haricot verts, and a la carte menu with a range of starters and desserts, including seasonal roasted butternut squash soup ($12) and house-made pumpkin creme pie ($12) and pecan soufflé ($12). 3 to 9 p.m.; $38 per person, a la carte as priced.
The Terrace Grill299 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-945-9300
theterracegrill.com
At the Dalmar, Terrace Grill will celebrate its first Thanksgiving with a prix-fixe three-course menu. Begin with a choice of a roasted butternut squash soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, spiced crème fraiche, and sage oil, or a mixed green salad with pecans, pears, bleu cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette. For the main course, enjoy a classic roast turkey served with mushroom, sage, and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy, with options of mashed or sweet potatoes, green beans, or roasted Brussels sprouts. End the meal on a sweet note with bourbon and cranberry compote. 5:30 to 10 p.m.; $45 per person.
