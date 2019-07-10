The Eight Best Restaurants in Boca Raton

The first things that come to mind when one thinks of Boca Raton might be golf, palm tree-lined boulevards, and Spanish revival architecture. But when it comes to its dining scene, this Palm Beach County city gives neighboring towns some worthy competition.

Over the years, several cosmopolitan eateries have made their home in Boca, and the city has come to boast a diverse list of restaurants that satisfy any palate. From innovative Asian to traditional French fine dining, these are the eight best places to dine in Boca Raton.

Abe & Louie's

2200 Glades Rd., Boca Raton

561-447-0024

Abe & Louie's
2200 Glades Rd., Boca Raton
561-447-0024
abeandlouies.com



Named one of the best 100 steakhouses in America by OpenTable in 2016, Abe & Louie's outpost in Boca Raton offers an all-around American steakhouse experience. Besides mastering the art of perfectly cooked meat in plates such as the lamb chops with gremolata ($60) and 40-oz. Prime porterhouse for two ($90), the restaurant also offers fresh seafood and produce . Dishes like the jumbo lump crabmeat cocktail ($22) and lobster Savannah with sherry cream sauce ($55) are popular favorites. Guests can also create their own shellfish tower with choices of oysters, clams, shrimp, lobster, clams casino, oysters Rockefeller and crab-stuffed mushrooms.

EXPAND The mushroom ravioli is a signature dish at Il Mulino. Il Mulino New York

Il Mulino

451 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

561-338- 8606

Il Mulino
451 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton
561-338- 8606
ilmulino.com/boca-raton

Il Mulino's East Boca Raton location offers dishes of from the Abruzzo region with a focus on Mediterranean seafood. Appetizer options include the eggplant Romana ($15) and red shrimp ceviche ($22), while hearty main courses include ravioli porcini with champagne truffle sauce ($25), veal medallion with white mushroom sauce ($29), and branzino marechiara with clams and baby shrimp ($29). Adding to the appeal are the light and airy dining room and an outdoor patio where guests can enjoy al fresco gatherings.

Kapow Noodle Bar

Kapow Noodle Bar

431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

561-347-7322

Kapow Noodle Bar
431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
561-347-7322
kapownoodlebar.com



An innovative concept in Mizner Park, this hip ramen bar serves fun Southeast Asian fare in an abundance of flavors that come together with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients in clever and presentations. For starters, try the pork belly lollipops with cherry sweet and sour sauce ($15). Kapow's list of unique dishes also includes wild mushroom Chow Fun with truffle and wide Cantonese rice noodles ($16), Brisket Pad See Ew with crispy garlic, egg, and Chinese broccoli ($22), and crackling pork shank "Moo Shu" for two with cucumber pancakes ($40). During happy hour, the bar buzzes with constant activity and a menu of seasonally rotating creative cocktails like the Thai Me Up with gin, Thai basil, cucumber, and smoked black pepper.

La Nouvelle Mason

455 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

561-338-3003

La Nouvelle Mason
455 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton
561-338-3003
lnmbocaraton.com

Elegant decor and outstanding service set the tone for a perfectly decadent meal at this French restaurant. You'll want to savor appetizers like the creamy Hudson Valley duck liver pâté with calvados apple jelly, cornichons, and onion jam on toasted baguette; salad and caviar options; and a rotating selection of soufflés. The taste of France lingers in main courses such as the risotto with Florida rock shrimp, lump crab, and saffron, and wagyu beef short rib Bourgogne served with oven-roasted tomato, Yukon potato puree, and green asparagus. For dessert, try the crepes-nouvelle with fresh berries and make sure to check out the restaurant's bakery menu for takeaway petit fours and cake options. There's also plenty of wine and the eatery's sommelier is always available to guide diners on their pairing choices.

The Locale

499 Federal Hwy., Boca Raton

561-325-8000

The Locale
499 Federal Hwy., Boca Raton
561-325-8000
localeboca.com

Located in downtown Boca in the former space of the Little Chalet eatery, the Locale may appear to be an American gastropub, but the menu is more eclectic than that. Chef Joshua Miranda offers classic dishes with a Latin flair; a compelling list of options that skip merrily over the culinary map. Starters range from the Brazilian coxinha; fried dough stuffed with shredded chicken ($9) to fried green plantains topped with sliced octopus and avocado salsa ($11) and onion soup with crostini and manchego cheese ($10). The entree list at this casual eatery is just as varied, with choices like picanha steak served with Brazilian farofa and chimichurri sauce ($29), chicken risotto with caramelized white corn ($26) and Egg Boat pizza made with fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and prosciutto ($22). The most appealing desserts are the dulce de leche lava cake or the volcano with Nutella, strawberry, and white chocolate filled crust ($14 each). Signature cocktails like the fig old fashioned with Italian dark cherries ($13) round up the offerings.

Mario's Catalina Restaurant

Mario's Catalina Restaurant

1611 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-563-4141

Mario's Catalina Restaurant
1611 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-563-4141
catalinarestaurant.net

At this swanky eatery off Federal Highway, Mario Flores fuses Cuban and Spanish culinary influences to create a genuinely vibrant Latin menu served with gusto. Locals fill the eatery to enjoy the familial vibe and an elegant dining room which brims with an old-world feel created with white linen, chandeliers, and candles wedged in empty wine bottles. Menu highlights include Mario's Favorite — a red snapper filet breaded in green plantains with lobster sauce and jumbo shrimp — the chicken fillet with sauteed onions and peppers, and roast pork cooked in Jack Daniels whiskey. The house sangria and mojitos are an absolute must.

Rafina Greek Taverna

6877 SW Eighth St., Boca Raton

561-409-3673

Rafina Greek Taverna
6877 SW Eighth St., Boca Raton
561-409-3673
rafinaonline.com



Rafina's waterfront terrace is the perfect place to dine on Greek comfort food in Boca while watching the sunset . The 200-seat eatery replicates the easy feeling found in tavernas in Greece. Named after a small port town on the eastern coast of Attica, Rafina offers a homey menu in a warm atmosphere. Start your meal with classic dolmades, chilled grape leaves stuffed with rice ($8) and Saganaki, fried Greek cheese splashed with liquor and lemon ($11). Continue with contemporary takes on traditional entrees like the Athenian Stuffed Chicken served with vegetables and lemon-roasted potatoes ($23), grilled Rafina platter with lamb chops, chicken, bifteki, and gyro ($32), and several pita wrap options ($12). Then, wash it all down with one of the more than 50 in-house wine options.

The Rebel House CandaceWest.com

The Rebel House

297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

561-353-5888

The Rebel House
297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton
561-353-5888
lifetastesbetter.com



Since 2012, Burger Battle winners Evan David and Mike Saperstein have been rocking Boca's dining scene with their restaurant and bar, which features whimsical decor and an eclectic menu of shareable American comfort food. The menu's unexpected flavor combinations change seasonally to feature small plates like wild popcorn rock shrimp ($14) and seared la belle foie gras with vanilla bean pound cake, peanut butter miso, strawberry bacon jam, and kochucaru pickled blueberries ($18). The list of food options continues with entrées like local mushroom and lentil bolognese with cashew ricotta and Meyer lemon gremolata ($19) and the organic OG fried chicken served with jalapeño-cheddar biscuits, watermelon salad, and bacon maple ($19). Save room for indulgent desserts like the Not So Shorty Sundae, made with strawberry ice cream, angel food cake, white chocolate-milk jam, and strawberry compote ($10). For brunch, the eatery offers a special "All You Can Handle" mimosa deal for $15.