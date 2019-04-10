The Nine Best Spring Brunches in South Florida

While the rest of the country continues to power through cold weather and even blizzards, South Florida can barely feel the transition between Winter and Spring. Our greatest indicator of the seasonal shift is the onslaught of newly unveiled Spring menus at some of the region's best restaurants.
Eateries all over South Florida have unveiled Spring brunch options which highlight fresh seasonal flavors. Whether it's fine dining, ethnic food or picnic-style fare, local chefs are letting themselves be guided by the abundance of fresh, colorful ingredients available during this vibrant time of the year.
Here are the nine Spring brunches you should try in South Florida over the next couple of months:
The Balcony 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-200-6344
thebalconylasolas.com
This two-story New Orleans-inspired restaurant on Las Olas Blvd. features a fun Spring Jazz brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with dishes like the coconut crusted French toast ($14), the Bienville crepe with tropical fruit ($12), steak and eggs ($24), Shreveport smoked gumbo ($10), Southern BBQ jerk chicken cobb salad ($16), and the Bourbon Street Late Night Blues burger ($16), along with eggs Benedict options and a raw bar. Cocktail options include the Rooftop Fizz with Tito's handmade vodka, Gruet Brut, honey, and lemon ($10), and the Balcony Sunrise with Creyente mescal, Gruet Brut, pomegranate, and fresh Florida orange juice ($10). Bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and sparkling rosé are available for $15. Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bo’s Beach 600 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-616-8315
bosbeach.com
This oceanfront, two-story restaurant and bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach, operated by former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper and PDKN Restaurant Group, offers a fun seaside brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Spring menu includes fresh local seafood, signature wood-fired oven items, and refreshing cocktails. Options include Belgian waffles with strawberries and whipped cream ($11), a Big Kahuna breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, Andouille sausage, and aged Wisconsin cheddar on multigrain toast served with home fries ($13), and chicken and waffles with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, cajun butter, honey mustard aioli, and maple syrup served with home fries ($15). Guests can also indulge in a biscuits ‘n’ gravy option with two eggs and creamy sausage gravy served with home fries ($14), along with $8 mimosas or the signature bloody mary made with Dixie black pepper vodka, Applewood smoked bacon, blackened shrimp, blue cheese-stuffed olives, Tabanero hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and an oyster on a half shell ($14).
Casa Sensei
1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale
954-994-1416
casasensei.com
If you love all things Asian and Latin, head to this fusion eatery in Fort Lauderdale to enjoy brunch items including huevos rancheros with chorizo sausage links, eggs, corn tortillas, guacamole, and salsa ($10) or a guava- and cream cheese-stuffed French toast in a thick-cut challah bread with maple syrup ($11). Other standouts include the steak à
Dune 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-900-4059
dunefortlauderdale.com
Fort Lauderdale's new oceanfront eatery's Sunday à la carte brunch embraces the restaurant’s California-cool vibe with plenty of raw options such as the freshly-shucked West and East coast oysters ($3), the ceviche
Good Spirits
476 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-523-2580
goodspiritsrestaurant.com
Colombian-born chefs Jonathan and John Alex Jimenez offer brunch at their stylish restaurant and lounge on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In keeping with the restaurant’s concept, guests can enjoy classic brunch dishes with a twist, such as the Charleston made with blackened shrimp, white cheddar grits, and seared poached eggs ($21) or the Maple Bird with Belgian waffle, honey butter, crispy chicken, maple glaze, and toasted pecans ($22). Other decadent options include the Brooklyn bagel with nova spread and a boiled egg ($15) and the biscuits and gravy Southern Comfort with seared poached eggs ($19). Also enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas, peach Bellinis, red and white sangria, $5 Smirnoff, and bloody mary options.
Grato
1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
561-404-1334
gratowpb.com
Chef Clay Conley's West Palm Beach staple dishes out a weekend brunch with a diverse menu of wood-fired, grilled, and rotisserie options. Highlights include savory dishes such as the chicken and hash brown waffle with sausage gravy and a fried egg ($16), breakfast pizza with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, egg, and fontina ($19), and the local fish sandwich with vegetable slaw and chili aioli on a brioche bun ($19). For dessert, there are lemon ricotta pancakes served with blueberries and cream cheese gelato ($12) and the fruity coconut waffle with pineapple, strawberry, rum, and vanilla gelato ($14). Guests can enjoy free-flowing drinks for $19 and can choose from frosé, frozen mules, bloody marys, rosé or blood orange mango mimosas. Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
La
Casserola
6941 SW 196th Ave., Pembroke Pines
954-470-5021
Sisters Cristina and Margarita Vernet have launched a new Spring brunch menu at their authentic Venezuelan spot in Pembroke Pines. Enjoy the music of harpist Heri Merchan while indulging in delicious tastings of arepas,
Lona Cocina y Tequilera 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com
Mexican Chef Pablo Salas offers a bottomless Sunday Spring brunch priced at $35 per person, where guests can order selections from a breakfast station featuring made-to-order chilaquiles, omelets, eggs cooked any style, and waffles with assorted toppings. Offerings also include Mexican favorites like papas con rajas, chorizo, and agave bacon strips. Build-your-own stations include a taco option with chicken carbon and braised short ribs with crema
Lunchroom 4520 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-870-7197
1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-530-5124
lunchroomsandwiches.com
Fort Lauderdale's Lunchroom locations offer a variety of breakfast and brunch items including gourmet sandwiches, handcrafted salads, and homemade sweet treats all day long. Sandwich options include the Nueske’s bacon with spiral ham or maple sausage with scrambled eggs, American cheese on a pressed hoagie roll, and the Ramen burrito with noodles, scrambled eggs, maple sausage, scallions, and sriracha in a flour tortilla ($7 each). There are also light options like the Be Healthy bowl with egg whites, mushrooms, kale, roasted red peppers, avocado, and farro ($7), a kale Caesar salad with baby kale, shaved pecorino Romano, croutons, and Caesar dressing ($8), or a green smoothie with pineapple, apple, kale, celery, avocado, banana, and Vega protein powder ($8). Weekend specials include homemade pop tarts, chicken and waffle sliders, and Nutella and banana-stuffed French toast.
