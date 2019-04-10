The Nine Best Spring Brunches in South Florida

While the rest of the country continues to power through cold weather and even blizzards, South Florida can barely feel the transition between Winter and Spring. Our greatest indicator of the seasonal shift is the onslaught of newly unveiled Spring menus at some of the region's best restaurants.

Eateries all over South Florida have unveiled Spring brunch options which highlight fresh seasonal flavors. Whether it's fine dining, ethnic food or picnic-style fare, local chefs are letting themselves be guided by the abundance of fresh, colorful ingredients available during this vibrant time of the year.

Here are the nine Spring brunches you should try in South Florida over the next couple of months:

EXPAND The Balcony's crab cakes Libby Vision

The Balcony

1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-200-6344

thebalconylasolas.com

This two-story New Orleans-inspired restaurant on Las Olas Blvd. features a fun Spring Jazz brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with dishes like the coconut crusted French toast ($14), the Bienville crepe with tropical fruit ($12), steak and eggs ($24), Shreveport smoked gumbo ($10), Southern BBQ jerk chicken cobb salad ($16), and the Bourbon Street Late Night Blues burger ($16), along with eggs Benedict options and a raw bar. Cocktail options include the Rooftop Fizz with Tito's handmade vodka, Gruet Brut, honey, and lemon ($10), and the Balcony Sunrise with Creyente mescal, Gruet Brut, pomegranate, and fresh Florida orange juice ($10). Bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and sparkling rosé are available for $15. Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Bo's Beach shrimp and grits. Libby Vision

Bo’s Beach

600 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-616-8315

bosbeach.com

This oceanfront, two-story restaurant and bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach, operated by former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper and PDKN Restaurant Group, offers a fun seaside brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Spring menu includes fresh local seafood, signature wood-fired oven items, and refreshing cocktails. Options include Belgian waffles with strawberries and whipped cream ($11), a Big Kahuna breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, Andouille sausage, and aged Wisconsin cheddar on multigrain toast served with home fries ($13), and chicken and waffles with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, cajun butter, honey mustard aioli, and maple syrup served with home fries ($15). Guests can also indulge in a biscuits ‘n’ gravy option with two eggs and creamy sausage gravy served with home fries ($14), along with $8 mimosas or the signature bloody mary made with Dixie black pepper vodka, Applewood smoked bacon, blackened shrimp, blue cheese-stuffed olives, Tabanero hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and an oyster on a half shell ($14).

EXPAND Casa Sensei. Gyorgy Papp

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale

954-994-1416

casasensei.com 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale954-994-1416



If you love all things Asian and Latin, head to this fusion eatery in Fort Lauderdale to enjoy brunch items including huevos rancheros with chorizo sausage links, eggs, corn tortillas, guacamole, and salsa ($10) or a guava- and cream cheese-stuffed French toast in a thick-cut challah bread with maple syrup ($11). Other standouts include the steak à cavalo fried rice with tender beef strips, sunny side up egg. avocado, and tomato salsa ($18) or the Korean steak and eggs with marinated skirt steak, two fried eggs, and roasted fingerling potatoes ($19). Thai donuts are served with vanilla ice cream and a sweet dipping sauce ($8). In addition to mimosas and bloody marys, the eatery also offers a Sensei Tini cocktail made with Absolut Elyx vodka, Junmai sake, lemon juice, simple syrup, and blueberry purée ($10).

EXPAND Seared scallops. Nick Garcia

Dune

2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

dunefortlauderdale.com

Fort Lauderdale's new oceanfront eatery's Sunday à la carte brunch embraces the restaurant’s California-cool vibe with plenty of raw options such as the freshly-shucked West and East coast oysters ($3), the ceviche mixto ($15) and littleneck clams ($8 for half dozen). Shared options include the Surfboard with perfectly seared scallops, Key West Shrimp, mussels, clams, blue crab, and artichoke dip ($22). There's also the option of Seafood Toasts with a base of avocado toast, heirloom tomatoes, and arugula, which can be topped with a choice of Maine lobster ($22), blue lump crab ($19), smoked salmon ($16), or shrimp ($17). Desserts include freshly baked lemon cream scones, orange pistachio loaf cake, an assortment of house-made glazed donuts, and raspberry and vanilla mini conchas; sweet Mexican bread with a crunchy topping. The restaurant offers a bloody mary bar and a signature Mimosa Grove carte. Brunch is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Good Spirits Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

Good Spirits

476 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-523-2580

goodspiritsrestaurant.com 476 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale954-523-2580



Colombian-born chefs Jonathan and John Alex Jimenez offer brunch at their stylish restaurant and lounge on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In keeping with the restaurant’s concept, guests can enjoy classic brunch dishes with a twist, such as the Charleston made with blackened shrimp, white cheddar grits, and seared poached eggs ($21) or the Maple Bird with Belgian waffle, honey butter, crispy chicken, maple glaze, and toasted pecans ($22). Other decadent options include the Brooklyn bagel with nova spread and a boiled egg ($15) and the biscuits and gravy Southern Comfort with seared poached eggs ($19). Also enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas, peach Bellinis, red and white sangria, $5 Smirnoff, and bloody mary options.

Grato Think.Shop.

Grato

1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach

561-404-1334

gratowpb.com 1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach561-404-1334



Chef Clay Conley's West Palm Beach staple dishes out a weekend brunch with a diverse menu of wood-fired, grilled, and rotisserie options. Highlights include savory dishes such as the chicken and hash brown waffle with sausage gravy and a fried egg ($16), breakfast pizza with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, egg, and fontina ($19), and the local fish sandwich with vegetable slaw and chili aioli on a brioche bun ($19). For dessert, there are lemon ricotta pancakes served with blueberries and cream cheese gelato ($12) and the fruity coconut waffle with pineapple, strawberry, rum, and vanilla gelato ($14). Guests can enjoy free-flowing drinks for $19 and can choose from frosé, frozen mules, bloody marys, rosé or blood orange mango mimosas. Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

EXPAND Brumch at La Casserola Margarita Vernet

La Casserola

6941 SW 196th Ave., Pembroke Pines

954-470-5021

lacasserola .com 6941 SW 196th Ave., Pembroke Pines954-470-5021

Sisters Cristina and Margarita Vernet have launched a new Spring brunch menu at their authentic Venezuelan spot in Pembroke Pines. Enjoy the music of harpist Heri Merchan while indulging in delicious tastings of arepas, caraotas negras (black beans), pericos (Venezuelan scrambled eggs), a variety of cheeses, shredded chicken or beef, and reina pepiada arepas with chicken and avocado ($17). Guests can add a bottomless mimosa option for $10.

EXPAND Lona Cocina y Taquileria RM Studio Corp

Lona Cocina y Tequilera

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com

Mexican Chef Pablo Salas offers a bottomless Sunday Spring brunch priced at $35 per person, where guests can order selections from a breakfast station featuring made-to-order chilaquiles, omelets, eggs cooked any style, and waffles with assorted toppings. Offerings also include Mexican favorites like papas con rajas, chorizo, and agave bacon strips. Build-your-own stations include a taco option with chicken carbon and braised short ribs with crema fresca , pickled onions, Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, serrano chile, salsas, and chipotle slaw, and a salad option for fresh taco bowls with a wide array of toppings including crispy pork belly, chayote, grilled corn, and queso fresco. Enjoy the eatery's beachfront vibe with handcrafted margaritas, bloody marys, and mimosas. Sunday brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Lunchroom. G.Sanchez Photography

Lunchroom

4520 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-870-7197

1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale

954-530-5124

lunchroomsandwiches.com

Fort Lauderdale's Lunchroom locations offer a variety of breakfast and brunch items including gourmet sandwiches, handcrafted salads, and homemade sweet treats all day long. Sandwich options include the Nueske’s bacon with spiral ham or maple sausage with scrambled eggs, American cheese on a pressed hoagie roll, and the Ramen burrito with noodles, scrambled eggs, maple sausage, scallions, and sriracha in a flour tortilla ($7 each). There are also light options like the Be Healthy bowl with egg whites, mushrooms, kale, roasted red peppers, avocado, and farro ($7), a kale Caesar salad with baby kale, shaved pecorino Romano, croutons, and Caesar dressing ($8), or a green smoothie with pineapple, apple, kale, celery, avocado, banana, and Vega protein powder ($8). Weekend specials include homemade pop tarts, chicken and waffle sliders, and Nutella and banana-stuffed French toast.