 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South Florida
Courtesy of Café Boulud Palm Beach

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South Florida

Juliana Accioly | October 31, 2018 | 9:12am
AA

There's no doubt that technology has changed romance. Online dating continues to sweep the world with some great perks, but many argue that it curtails important courtship rituals, sometimes with a simple swipe. Fortunately for all the hopeless romantics out there, though the pace of dating has accelerated, it's still the same at its core. Spending time together is key, and conversing over good food and drinks can make it all the more special.

In search of a memorable date? Spontaneity is great, but it's even better paired with breathtaking views, menus that are hard to resist, and selective wine lists. Here are the ten best restaurants for a date night in Broward and Palm Beach. Whether it's a blind date or an anniversary celebration you are getting together for, these eateries' offerings are sure to make your hearts flutter. So relax, enjoy your meal, and make sure to end it all on a sweet note with an indulgent dessert.

Related Stories

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South Florida
Photo courtesy of Cafe Boulud

1. Cafe Boulud. For food that is consistently excellent, reserve a table this amour-inducing French eatery in Palm Beach. You and your date will be exclaiming ooh la la! in no time with chef Daniel Boulud’s seasonally rotating menus that are a nod to his travels around the world. Highlights include chilled melon soup, seven herb agnolotti, and the snapper veracruzana, For dessert, share the hazelnut tiramisu. 301 Australia Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-6060; cafeboulud.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Diplomat Prime

2. Diplomat Prime. The beachside setting and antique decor of this luxury boutique steakhouse create a romantic ambiance inside the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Peruvian chef Nicholay Adinaguev serves up a reimagined menu of meat and seafood dishes as homage to seasonality and culinary skill. The summer sweet corn bisque, ora king salmon, and duck fat steak fries are not to be missed. Entice your date with a bottle of wine from their thoughtfully-curated list, then feast off one of their desserts, such as the peanut butter and praline dark chocolate mousse bar. 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8331; diplomatprime.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Etaru

3. Etaru. Tantalizing sunsets set the tone for a romantic evening at this sophisticated waterfront terrace and Japanese eatery. The enchanting central robata grill is the beating heart of the restaurant, with natural woods and neutral tones, offering an immersive, shared dining experience. Must-haves include the inherently seductive sashimi platter for two, the chicken with scallions and shichimi, and the lamb kutlets with Korean spices and cucumber. For full effect, ask for two spoons and the guava mousse with grilled papaya, mango biscuit, and passion fruit sorbet. 111 S Surf Rd, Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Monkitail

4. Monkitail. A romantic night out doesn't have to mean a quiet dinner, and this modern Japanese restaurant inside the Diplomat Hotel offers plenty of entertainment. Celebrity chef Michael Schulson's seventh restaurant, Monkitail is a contemporary take on the classic izakaya, featuring sharable small plates and sushi as well as an array of specialty cocktails and sake. Tucked away beyond the main dining room is Nokku, a cocktail lounge with karaoke, specialty crafted cocktails, and sake. Share delicacies like truffle shitake mushroom, toro caviar, and the duck shabu shabu. 3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood; 954-602-8755.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Steak 954

5. Steak 954. Take your date night to the next level at Stephen Starr’s Steak 954, nestled into the waterfront W Fort Lauderdale hotel. This luxury boutique steakhouse offers sweeping beach views during the day and luminous, starlit nights paired with a clean nautical feel and a centerpiece reef aquarium. There are four dining environments, including indoor and alfresco options. No matter where you choose to be seated, the menu delights with an extensive raw bar, a stellar selection of dry aged beef from handpicked ranches, locally caught seafood, and decadent desserts. A global selection of fine wines and spirits is also available. 410 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-414-8333; steak954.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Tavolino Della Notte

6. Tavolino Della Notte. If your idea of a great date night includes family, look no further than this Italian dining destination, which features a mix of grandmother's homestyle cooking and Nouvelle cuisine. There's the nonna's kitchen dining area and a lounge where musicians and jazz bands perform Thursday through Sunday.  Savories here include an insalata di amore with goat cheese and strawberries, an ossobuco mezzaluna ravioli, and a signature pear pasta. End your meal with the scrumptious almond amaretto cookies and a glass of the 2012 Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino. 10181 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs; 954 -509-0046; tavolinorestaurant.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Terra Mare

7. Terra Mare. Sweeping views of the Atlantic and a communal experience awaits you and your special one at this Italian oceanfront restaurant, located inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The robust menu serves up globally inspired dishes made for sharing, like the nudja stuffed dates, the kan kan pork chop, and a selection of unique desserts. Tableside preparation adds to the dining experience and promotes conversation among guests throughout the meal. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-5160; terramarefl.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of 3030 Ocean

8. 3030 Ocean. Prepare to be whisked away by a creative and passionate combination of food at this Marriott Harbor Beach Resort eatery, a candlelight-filled casual chic dinner bistro serving stylish American Cuisine seafood and special meats. Enjoy the ocean views as you indulge in standouts like the apple-bourbon glazed smoked chicken leg, the Florida blue crab pasta with watercress linguini, and the grilled cobia. For dessert, try the Homestead mango cake. 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-3129; 3030ocean.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Serafina Italian Restaurant and Waterfront Bistro

9. Serafina Italian Restaurant and Waterfront Bistro. Vicky and Mickey Annecca met on a blind date. Thirty years later, they are still together and welcoming new couples to their waterfront Italian eatery in Fort Lauderdale. The decor is designed to elicit plenty of covert whispers and smiles with a cozy dining room and an enchanting patio, decked with white-clothed tables that overlook the sailboats on the docks of the Middle River. There's also a Greco-Roman waterfall softly burbling in the background, where you can take your first portrait as a couple. The warm, attentive Italian-speaking staff guides you through a menu of Italian burrata for two, tagliatelle al porcini, and an aromatic grilled rack of lamb encrusted with rosemary and garlic and drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction. 926 NE 20th Ave, Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2566; serabythewater.com.

The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South FloridaEXPAND
Courtesy of Kenya Semexant

10. Vienna Cafe and Wine Bar. You might not know where your relationship is going, but if you are in West Broward make sure to head to this quaint, cozy bistro with your lover for a delectable mix of Austrian, French, and other European cuisines with plenty of local seafood. For almost two decades now, Danish chef and owner Per Jacobsen has been offering a one-of-a-kind experience that includes flowers on the table, dark woods and music. The fare includes delicacies like shrimp, eggs and caviar mayonnaise, Danish meatballs with cucumber salad, a pan-roasted Kassler, and sambuca shrimp. On Mondays and Tuesdays, wine bottles are half price. 9100 State Road 84, Davie; 954-423-1961; viennawinebar.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: