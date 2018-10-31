The Ten Best Restaurants for a Date Night in South Florida

There's no doubt that technology has changed romance. Online dating continues to sweep the world with some great perks, but many argue that it curtails important courtship rituals, sometimes with a simple swipe. Fortunately for all the hopeless romantics out there, though the pace of dating has accelerated, it's still the same at its core. Spending time together is key, and conversing over good food and drinks can make it all the more special.

In search of a memorable date? Spontaneity is great, but it's even better paired with breathtaking views, menus that are hard to resist, and selective wine lists. Here are the ten best restaurants for a date night in Broward and Palm Beach. Whether it's a blind date or an anniversary celebration you are getting together for, these eateries' offerings are sure to make your hearts flutter. So relax, enjoy your meal, and make sure to end it all on a sweet note with an indulgent dessert.

Photo courtesy of Cafe Boulud

1. Cafe Boulud. For food that is consistently excellent, reserve a table this amour-inducing French eatery in Palm Beach. You and your date will be exclaiming ooh la la! in no time with chef Daniel Boulud’s seasonally rotating menus that are a nod to his travels around the world. Highlights include chilled melon soup, seven herb agnolotti, and the snapper veracruzana , For dessert, share the hazelnut tiramisu. 301 Australia Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-6060; cafeboulud.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Diplomat Prime

2. Diplomat Prime. The beachside setting and antique decor of this luxury boutique steakhouse create a romantic ambiance inside the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Peruvian chef Nicholay Adinaguev serves up a reimagined menu of meat and seafood dishes as homage to seasonality and culinary skill. The summer sweet corn bisque, ora king salmon, and duck fat steak fries are not to be missed. Entice your date with a bottle of wine from their thoughtfully-curated list, then feast off one of their desserts, such as the peanut butter and praline dark chocolate mousse bar. 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8331; diplomatprime.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Etaru

3. Etaru. Tantalizing sunsets set the tone for a romantic evening at this sophisticated waterfront terrace and Japanese eatery. The enchanting central robata grill is the beating heart of the restaurant, with natural woods and neutral tones, offering an immersive, shared dining experience. Must-haves include the inherently seductive sashimi platter for two, the chicken with scallions and shichimi, and the lamb kutlets with Korean spices and cucumber. For full effect, ask for two spoons and the guava mousse with grilled papaya, mango biscuit, and passion fruit sorbet. 111 S Surf Rd, Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.

EXPAND Courtesy of Monkitail

4. Monkitail. A romantic night out doesn't have to mean a quiet dinner, and this modern Japanese restaurant inside the Diplomat Hotel offers plenty of entertainment. Celebrity chef Michael Schulson's seventh restaurant, Monkitail is a contemporary take on the classic izakaya, featuring sharable small plates and sushi as well as an array of specialty cocktails and sake. Tucked away beyond the main dining room is Nokku, a cocktail lounge with karaoke, specialty crafted cocktails, and sake. Share delicacies like truffle shitake mushroom, toro caviar, and the duck shabu shabu . 3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood; 954-602-8755.

EXPAND Courtesy of Steak 954

5. Steak 954. Take your date night to the next level at Stephen Starr’s Steak 954, nestled into the waterfront W Fort Lauderdale hotel. This luxury boutique steakhouse offers sweeping beach views during the day and luminous, starlit nights paired with a clean nautical feel and a centerpiece reef aquarium. There are four dining environments, including indoor and alfresco options. No matter where you choose to be seated, the menu delights with an extensive raw bar, a stellar selection of dry aged beef from handpicked ranches, locally caught seafood, and decadent desserts. A global selection of fine wines and spirits is also available. 410 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-414-8333; steak954.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tavolino Della Notte

6. Tavolino Della Notte. If your idea of a great date night includes family, look no further than this Italian dining destination, which features a mix of grandmother's homestyle cooking and Nouvelle cuisine. There's the nonna's kitchen dining area and a lounge where musicians and jazz bands perform Thursday through Sunday. Savories here include an insalata di amore with goat cheese and strawberries, an ossobuco mezzaluna ravioli, and a signature pear pasta. End your meal with the scrumptious almond amaretto cookies and a glass of the 2012 Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo Brunello di Montalcino. 10181 West Sample Rd., Coral Springs; 954 -509-0046; tavolinorestaurant.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Terra Mare

7. Terra Mare. Sweeping views of the Atlantic and a communal experience awaits you and your special one at this Italian oceanfront restaurant, located inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The robust menu serves up globally inspired dishes made for sharing, like the nudja stuffed dates, the kan kan pork chop, and a selection of unique desserts. Tableside preparation adds to the dining experience and promotes conversation among guests throughout the meal. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-5160; terramarefl.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of 3030 Ocean

8. 3030 Ocean. Prepare to be whisked away by a creative and passionate combination of food at this Marriott Harbor Beach Resort eatery, a candlelight-filled casual chic dinner bistro serving stylish American Cuisine seafood and special meats. Enjoy the ocean views as you indulge in standouts like the apple-bourbon glazed smoked chicken leg, the Florida blue crab pasta with watercress linguini, and the grilled cobia. For dessert, try the Homestead mango cake. 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-3129; 3030ocean.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Serafina Italian Restaurant and Waterfront Bistro

9. Serafina Italian Restaurant and Waterfront Bistro. Vicky and Mickey Annecca met on a blind date. Thirty years later, they are still together and welcoming new couples to their waterfront Italian eatery in Fort Lauderdale. The decor is designed to elicit plenty of covert whispers and smiles with a cozy dining room and an enchanting patio, decked with white-clothed tables that overlook the sailboats on the docks of the Middle River. There's also a Greco-Roman waterfall softly burbling in the background, where you can take your first portrait as a couple. The warm, attentive Italian-speaking staff guides you through a menu of Italian burrata for two, tagliatelle al porcini, and an aromatic grilled rack of lamb encrusted with rosemary and garlic and drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction. 926 NE 20th Ave, Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2566; serabythewater.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kenya Semexant