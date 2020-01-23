The Ten Best Bars in Fort Lauderdale for Watching Super Bowl LIV

You say you don’t want to drop five grand on a nosebleed seat for Super Bowl LIV? That’s legit.

You say you don’t want to sit at home as the most-watched sporting event on Planet Earth takes place in your backyard? Also legit.

It's enough to drive a person to drink. Literally. What you need is a good bar — one that's equipped with decent TV screens, passable sight lines, reasonably priced drinks (maybe food too), and ambiance worthy of game day.

With that in mind, below are the ten best bars in Fort Lauderdale to watch the big game, listed in alphabetical order.

27 Bar & Lounge 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-257-0026

A bar where you can have a nice cocktail when your team is winning — and throw things when you’re sad? Look no further than 27 Bar & Lounge in Flagler Village. TV screens abound at this open-air spot, whether you’re parking yourself at the expansive bar — which serves cocktails such as the coconut-rum-infused Florida Breeze and the tequila-based Light My Fire — or the turf-covered outdoor space. When the team you impulsively bet on begins to fall apart, 27 Bar has you covered with therapy in the form of cornhole and bucketball.

American Social's cozy yet hoppin' atmosphere may be just right for your Super Bowl experience. Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-764-7005

Folks pouring onto the streets is an average night at American Social, so don't expect the Super Bowl to be an exception. This Las Olas hot spot sports eight TV sets around the bar and comfy couches lining the perimeter. If you want to snag a prime spot, you’ll either want to make a reservation or arrive early. On the booze front, you can fancy up your big-game experience with a $14 cocktail such as the AmSo Mule, a cucumber fizz, or a white peach margarita.

EXPAND Blondie's is known for ice-cold buckets, simple eats, and a rowdy vibe. Photo by Jesse Scott

Blondie’s Sports Bar 229 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-728-9801

If you’re looking to turn up without the pretentiousness, Blondie’s is your spot. This Fort Lauderdale Beach staple offers TVs everywhere, buckets o’ beer 'round the clock, and grub you’d find at a house party — including jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato skins, and wings. If the game stresses you out, walk out front, take in a panoramic ocean view, and breathe deeply before heading back to the gridiron.

Bokamper's Fort Lauderdale has more TVs than we count, spanning its massive indoor and Intracoastal-adjacent spaces. Photo courtesy of Bokamper's

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-900-5584

TVs, TVs, and more TVs — at Bokamper's, there’s no such thing as a bad seat for any big-time game. To complement the setup, Bo’s boasts $4 and $5 shot specials and a diverse food menu (from wings to sushi), as well as a massive open-air patio. Bokamper’s also has locations in Plantation and Miramar. And its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, all of which are equipped with plenty of TVs to display NFL action, include the Balcony and Bo’s Pub on Las Olas Boulevard and Bo’s Beach on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

McSorley’s Beach Pub 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-565-4446

McSorley’s Beach Pub consists of three levels, each with its own vibe. The first level is dressed up with ocean-themed artworks (and TVs) and gives off an honest-to-goodness pub vibe. The second level is a bit darker and clubbier, with fewer lights and a sleek bar serving a diverse selection of wine, beer, seltzer, and liquor. Then there’s the rooftop: an open-air patio equipped with a larger-than-life projection screen and panoramic ocean views. So pick one level and settle in, or if you're the peripatetic type, bounce around.

Rec Room 401 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale

954-562-5966

A new player in Flagler Village’s increasingly hip environs, Rec Room is a Florida Gators bar during college football season. But come Super Bowl Sunday, it’ll be a solid spot to catch the action and have some fun while you’re at it. On one side, there’s a cozy bar, a shuffleboard setup, and duck-pin bowling (free!). Walk through a door to Rec Room’s other side and you'll get more of a retro living-room feel, with a handful of TVs, couches, tables, and another bar.

The Parrot Lounge

911 Sunrise Lane, Fort Lauderdale

954-563-1493

