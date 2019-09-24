The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Plans Job Fair Ahead of Fall Opening

As the revitalization of Las Olas Riverfront continues, the new kid making an appearance this fall is the Wharf.

The original Wharf, on the Miami River, lends its basic concept as a pop-up food and entertainment space to the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, but the Broward outpost puts its own personal touches on the 1.25 acres overlooking the New River.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will have a nautical theme, communal tables, a covered patio, five local food pop-ups with offerings from the area's top chefs, and dockage for easy boat access.

“We started by replicating staple features from our original Wharf Miami design, then refined the furniture selections and upgraded two feature bars," says Heather Read, co-owner of the Miami-based event support and execution company Hxecute. An entrance pergola was added, along with decorative touches to the ceilings and fun spots for snapping photos with the nautical bric-a-brac.

No word yet on the official grand-opening date, but the plan was for this fall and is scheduled to coincide with the launch of chef Jose Mendin’s Rivertail.

Wharf officials estimate Broward location will create more than 100 new jobs, including bartenders, servers, host staff, bussers, security, dock masters, and bathroom attendants.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Job Fair. Noon to 4 p.m.Wednesday, October 9, and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Riverside Hotel’s Rooftop Conference Room, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com.