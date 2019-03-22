The Wharf Will Open Its Second Location on Las Olas Boulevard Later This Year

Fort Lauderdale's Riverfront will become an even more robust dining and entertainment scene when the Wharf opens an outpost at 20 West Las Olas Boulevard later this year.

An open-air culinary and entertainment venue, the Wharf has been luring visitors to its 30,000 square foot Miami River location since 2017. In Fort Lauderdale, the community hangout will be situated on 1.25 acres of property on the city’s Riverfront. Once it's open, guests will find a laid-back, festive atmosphere, amicable service, rotating fare by local chefs, and food trucks. The venue will also host art shows and live music.

"Aside from being a food and entertainment venue, we will also look to partner with the community and are excited to host a variety of events that support local businesses, charities, and organizations," says founder Emi Guerra, who teamed up for the project with real estate developer Dev Motwani and Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Committee. "We have seen the way the Wharf Miami has resonated with both locals and visitors, and how it has helped to elevate and drive attention to the area it now calls home, so we jumped at the chance to create something equally as dynamic in Fort Lauderdale.”

Motwani says that the multifaceted venue will make the city's historic Riverfront buzz with life. “We are confident that this new development will help to further solidify Fort Lauderdale’s place as South Florida’s next big dining, entertainment, and arts destination,” he said in a statement announcing the new location.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 West Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com.