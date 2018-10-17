A Beer Lover's Guide: Inside Greater Fort Lauderdale's Ale Trail

Everything tastes better with beer. And you'll find unlimited flavor options on Fort Lauderdale's Ale Trail, created by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. Their map is dotted with 32 craft brew pubs and 15 nano- and microbreweries, a remarkable showcase of local brewers which are continuously hopping-up their game to offer the most innovative and intriguing creations.
1. Tarpon River Brewing. There's plenty of room for brewing and drinking at this 11,000-square-foot warehouse in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, where Julian and Lisa Seigel from the Riverside Market and head brewer Adam Fine have kept 16 taps flowing for the last eight months. Some gems to keep an eye out for are the Honey Love, an imperial cream ale with a light sweet finish and aromas of orange blossom honey; and the Prickly Pear Margarita Sour, a balance of sweet and juicy Prickly Pear, agave syrup and the classic Berliner Weisse-Zinger, which has a nice lemony and tart bite. The Morning Express Coffee is a
2. Gulf Stream Beer. Ales and Lagers are the focus at this brewhouse, which features an open-air taproom where patrons can drink directly next to the brewing action. Pacific Northwest transplants McKay Ferrell and Ty
3. Invasive Species Brewing. Thinking outside the box is the motto at this popular, laid-back Flagler Village brewery, which features 20 rotating drafts, great music, beer to go, and food trucks on weekends. Its fun, dog-friendly interior with hunting lodge decor is a great place to hang with friends, or you can choose to wander out to the spacious outside beer garden to savor flights of their great selections of sours like the Patsy Cline, with fresh Florida peaches and blueberries; or the Sour Pants, made with guava and passion fruit. Upcoming Fall offerings include a native sour with Florida Muscadine grapes and another with Saison aged on oak and rosemary. 726 NE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale; invasivespeciesbrewing.com.
5. Holy Mackerel Beers. Longtime homebrewer Bobby Gordash makes a trip to his Pompano Beach nanobrewery well worth it. A selection of 23 beers awaits on tap behind the bar, with choices ranging from IPAs to sours to strong Belgians and Scottish ales featuring seaweed, as well as wormwood imperial stouts. "We explore many crazy ingredients if they make sense and taste good," says Gordash. At his tasting room, he dispenses a mix of national and Florida-made craft beer and a complete core lineup of the
6. Odd Breed. You won't regret a visit to Florida's first brewery dedicated to wild ales. An intimate space located in the city's industrial-like Old Town Pompano area, Odd Breed's unique list includes the Fresh Off the Farm with Peaches, a golden wild ale sour beer made with peaches handpicked by owners Daniel Naumko and Matt Manthe. Local flavors shine through in the Mango Thai Rack, which is made with jasmine rice from Thailand, fresh lemongrass, and at the end of barrel aging,
7. 26 Degree Brewing Company. A new rising star in GFL's craft beer scene, this microbrewery features a 4,600-square-foot taproom with live entertainment, board games and a constantly rotating lineup of bold, well-rounded craft brews. The unique roster of pours includes the flagship Ziko’s Rage, a strong a complex Russian-style imperial stout boasting a
8. Hollywood Brewing Co. This beachfront brewpub focuses on bold flavors created through a mix of traditional brewing methods and contemporary use of hop and local flavor additions. Its selections are crafted in small batches. Try the Hollywood Fresh Hop Pilsner, an easy drinking dry hopped pilsner with bright lemon zesty aromas complemented by a grainy cracker malt profile. The medium-bodied Hollywood Bushka Stout is a unique blend of caramelized malts with a deep dark appearance and aromas of cocoa and dried fruit balanced with hop varieties to keep sweetness to a minimum. And don't miss the Locals Only Lager, a crisp and light brew with cracker and yeasty notes. If you have the time, arrange for a tour of the production facility. 290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 305-414-4757; hollywood.beer.
