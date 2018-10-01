Oyster Fest Returns to Fort Lauderdale After Cancellation Following Hurricane Irma

“A few years back, we asked Funky Buddha, ‘Can you make us a beer with oysters in it?’” says Sasha Formica, director of media and events for be nice Restaurants. “So, we went to Funky Buddha with pounds and pounds of oysters and they made it happen. People are reluctant to try it, but it is absolutely delicious.”

The resulting brew is the wildly quirky yet delicious Pearl Diver Oyster Saison, which will be released this Friday at G&B Oyster Bar and Funky Buddha's beer dinner at Top Hat Deli in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

As for the eats to complement the saison and other Funky offerings at the dinner, there will be an Oyster Roll with butter poached oysters and pickled veggies on a potato roll, a “mixed grill” with lollipop lamb chops, oyster and sausage bread pudding, split king crab legs and more.