Oyster Fest Returns to Fort Lauderdale After Cancellation Following Hurricane IrmaEXPAND
Courtesy of Laiacona Photography & Design

Oyster Fest Returns to Fort Lauderdale After Cancellation Following Hurricane Irma

Jesse Scott | October 1, 2018 | 9:00am
“A few years back, we asked Funky Buddha, ‘Can you make us a beer with oysters in it?’” says Sasha Formica, director of media and events for be nice Restaurants. “So, we went to Funky Buddha with pounds and pounds of oysters and they made it happen. People are reluctant to try it, but it is absolutely delicious.”

The resulting brew is the wildly quirky yet delicious Pearl Diver Oyster Saison, which will be released this Friday at G&B Oyster Bar and Funky Buddha's beer dinner at Top Hat Deli in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

As for the eats to complement the saison and other Funky offerings at the dinner, there will be an Oyster Roll with butter poached oysters and pickled veggies on a potato roll, a “mixed grill” with lollipop lamb chops, oyster and sausage bread pudding, split king crab legs and more.

If the October 5 meal leaves you longing for more oysters, G&B – adjacent to sister property Coconuts – is also hosting its popular Oyster Fest on October 19. Last year’s fest was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma (we still hate her).

The tented celebration features unlimited access to seven food stations, boasting oysters and other seafood grilled, raw, fried, and in gumbo as well as jambalaya. There will be a couple of non-seafood options as well, which in the past have included maple bacon wings and fried chicken. To sweeten the deal there will be an abundance of Funky Buddha beer (including that oyster saison) and live tunes.

If you’re ready to take that oyster fandom to the next level, there will also be an oyster slurping contest as well. Participants can see just how quickly they can chug down a platter of twelve shucked oysters.

“It’s a fun South Florida night out,” said Formica. “It’s relaxing, there’s a view of the water and it’s a nice way to kick off the season.”

G&B Oyster Bar & Funky Buddha Beer Dinner. 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 5 at Top Hat Deli, 415 NE 3rd Street, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $75.

Oyster Fest. 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 19 at G&B Oyster Bar, 429 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $45 in advance and $50 at the door.

