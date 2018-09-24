The Ten Best Crave GFL 2018 Seafood Restaurants

There's something to be said for restaurants that serve fresh seafood in distinctive settings with killer water views. Throughout September, Crave GFL Restaurant Month is showcasing Broward County's eclectic culinary scene, with all kinds of delicious treasures of the sea incorporated into three-course dinner menus at the reduced price of $35 or $45.

We listed this year's top options of eateries offering the best local seafood bounty — prime destinations ranging from waterfront eateries to casual bistros and oyster bars where you'll have the chance to reel in the some of the greatest food from our coastline.

Here's our list of the ten best Crave GL Seafood Restaurants of 2018. For more details on Crave GFL Restaurant Month, visit sunny.org.

EXPAND Courtesy of Point Royal

1. Point Royal. Head to this indoor-outdoor establishment in the Diplomat Beach Resort for a taste of celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's coastal American cuisine. Start your meal with the ceviche served with passion fruit, lime, and tomato, the steamed Maine mussels in white wine, or the New England clam chowder with cherrystone clams and smoked pork belly. Main course seafood options include the fresh linguine and clams, and the local black Grouper with marinated garbanzos and salmoriglio. Complete your meal with the custard soufflé cake with sugared apricots and black walnuts or the Monkey Bread with caramelized pineapple and cinnamon sugar. 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

2. Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits. Offering modern-coastal fare with a distinctly local undercurrent, this innovative restaurant-café-market-bar inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel channels the creativity of Prohibition-era rum-runners. Begin with the ceviche with pickled peppers, pineapple, and lime, then move on to the beer-battered fish and chips, or the sea scallops served with local carrots, braised mushrooms, turnip, and radish. For dessert, indulge in the strawberry lime jam cheesecake or the B.C. Donuts with cinnamon sugar, white chocolate banana rum sauce, and praline spread. 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-64640; ritzcarlton.com.

EXPAND The Ahi Tuna Poke at 3030 Ocean Restaurant Courtesy of 3030 Ocean Restaurant

3. 3030 Ocean Restaurant. A passionate combination of flavors awaits you at this casual chic dinner bistro with original fresh seafood preparations by Chef Adrienne Grenier. Enjoy stunning ocean views by candlelight as you savor the Ahi Tuna Poke, served here with macadamia nuts, wakame, cucumber, sambal, and avocado. Follow with one of the four main courses options: the roasted Hogfish, the coriander-roasted swordfish, the seared yellow fin tuna with spicy green papaya slaw and peanuts, or the grilled black grouper in a dashi broth with wild mushrooms, hearts of palm, bok choy, scallion, and yuzu. For dessert, indulge in the Homestead mango cake, the dark chocolate Budino cake, or the key lime bar with a coconut sherbet. 3030 Holiday Dr. Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-3030; 3030ocean.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of JWB Prime Steak & Seafood

4. JWB Prime Steak & Seafood. Named after James (Jimmy) William Buffett himself, this upscale restaurant boasts a contemporary menu of fresh seafood including spear-caught fish and a raw bar with seasonal oysters from all over the hemisphere. Start with the fried oysters with creamed spinach, citrus aioli, and a tabasco splash or the Paradise ceviche. For a $6 up-charge, you can also choose between the lobster bisque or the Rhode Island calamari. For main courses, there's the salmon Farro with kale & cucumber succotash, the spear-caught fish for an extra $14 and the pan-seared Halibut for $12. Round out your meal with the homemade key lime pie. 1111 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood; 954-874-4470; jwbrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bubba Gump Shrimp

5. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Immerse yourself in Forrest Gump's movie memorabilia at this oceanfront, fishing boat-themed eatery. Shrimp is the special here, so you'll want to dive into the Forrest's Seafood Feast, a mix of hand-breaded fried shrimp, fish and chips, and seafood hush puppies served with fries. The grilled seafood trio combines the shrimp and veggie skewer, the shrimp New Orleans and a Bourbon Street Mahi. Another must-try is the "...of Course we have Scampi," a dish of tender shrimp sautéed with capers in lemon garlic butter, served over a bed of linguine. Rather eat fresh fish as you play movie trivia? Try the Jenny's Catch with lobster butter sauce, the pan seared tilapia or the flame-grilled glazed salmon in bourbon sauce. Make sure you get a taste of the key lime pie before signaling your waiter with a "Stop, Forrest, Stop" sign. 429 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-463-0777; bubbagump.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Coastal

6. Coastal. Nestled inside the Atlantic Hotel, this oceanfront locale features Italian-inspired cuisine with a robust menu of fresh seafood dishes. Choose between the indoor dining room, the elegant terrace, or the lively bar to tuck into Amalfi shrimp served scampi-style, sautéed mussels in white wine sauce, or fried anchovies as appetizers. Main course highlights include the swordfish Milanese and the sautéed yellowtail snapper with broccoli rabe and red pepper caponata. A cannoli sampler sweetens the deal for dessert. 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-8070; eatcoastal.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Grille 66 & Bar

7. Grille 66 & Bar. With breathtaking Intracoastal waterway views adjacent to Pier 66, this refined eatery is celebrated for a dynamic daily menu that emphasizes the season's best market fresh fish. Start with the soup of the day or the G66 signature chopped salad, then move on to the grilled organic Atlantic Salmon, served with a Mandarin chile glaze. The yellowtail snapper piccata and the jumbo shrimp scampi and linguine are each available for a $10 up-charge and all entrees come with a choice of side dish. For dessert, try the New York cheesecake with fresh berries or the Dougle chocolate mousse torte with raspberry sauce. 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-728-3500; grille66andbar.com.

EXPAND The Wahoo crudo at GG's Waterfront Bar & Grill Courtesy of GG's Waterfront Bar & Grill

8. GG's Waterfront Bar & Grill. Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack hung out at this family-style Italian restaurant in the '60s. Choose from one of three oceanfront dining rooms or the patio dock to start your meal with the local wahoo crudo in a yuzu-aji Amarillo vinaigrette, chili aioli, and micro shiso. For the main course, choose between the pan-roasted branzino, the grilled local swordfish with yuca, Mexican chorizo, and sweet pepper hash guava BBQ Sauce, or the lemon seafood risotto with shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, and clams. End on a sweet note with the coconut flan or the chef’s sorbet selection with berries and whipped cream. 606 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood; 954-929-7030; ggswaterfront.com.

EXPAND The Maple & Guava BBQ-Glazed Salmon at Ocean 2000. Courtesy of Oceam 2000

9. Ocean 2000. A contemporary space in the Pelican Resort, this eatery offers stunning views and creative fare that is a blend of local produce and character, including a strong Latin influence. For your appetizer, order the conch chowder with bacon, corn, and Yukon gold potato. Then feast on the maple and guava BBQ-glazed salmon or the seafood and mushroom risotto with lobster, scallops, shrimp, and fresh black truffle fennel ragout. End your meal with the chocolate lava cake or the creme brûlée cheesecake. 2000 N. Ocean Blvd.; 954-556-7667; pelicanbeach.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Terrazas at the Hyde.

10. Terrazas at the Hyde. Featuring spectacular ocean views and cityscapes, this dining destination in the Hyde Hollywood resort provides a great mix of restaurant and lounge atmosphere. Begin your poolside meal with the white fish, octopus, and shrimp ceviche and follow with an entree of lobster ravioli or pan-roasted branzino glazed in white wine. Save some room for the key lime tart pie or the lava cake with vanilla ice cream. 4111 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood; 754-707-5076; terrazasathyde.com.