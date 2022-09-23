Support Us

New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases

September 23, 2022 2:00PM

Tacolandia brings unlimited tacos and fun.
Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia.

On Saturday, November 12, from 3 to 6 p.m., taco lovers will be able to eat their fill of tacos at Coconut Grove's Regatta Park.

The event will feature more than 20 of South Florida's best restaurants, each featuring a dish that showcases their idea of a taco. Restaurants signed up include La Catrina, Kombi Keg, Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar, Goya, and Yip, with more to be announced.

Of course you're going to need a drink to go with those delicious tacos, and we've got you covered. Enjoy unlimited beer and cocktail samplings all afternoon.

In addition to unlimited taco samples, shop the merchant Mercado, be entertained by the Day of the Dead stilt walkers, and cool off at the ice lounge.

Don't have your tickets yet? You have one day left to take advantage of early bird pricing. Prices will increase on Saturday, September 24.

General Admission tickets cost $30 and include entry into the event at 3 p.m., unlimited tacos, beverage samples, and musical entertainment. Starting Saturday, September 24, tickets will cost $40.

VIP Admission tickets cost $50 and include early entry into the event at 2 p.m., unlimited drinks, an exclusive lounging area, a commemorative gift, and exclusive restaurants. Starting Saturday, September 24, tickets will cost $60.

New Times' Tacolandia. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $30 to $50 at etix.com. Tacolandia is a 21 and over event and will be held rain or shine.
