Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tijuana Flats Closes South Florida Locations After Bankruptcy Filing

Central Florida-based Mexican restaurant chain Tijuana Flats closes nine South Florida restaurants after filing for bankruptcy.
April 30, 2024
Tijuana Flats has closed 11 of its stores.
Tijuana Flats has closed 11 of its stores. Courtesy of Tijuana Flats
Share this:
Central Florida-based restaurant Tijuana Flats has announced it is filing for bankruptcy and has closed 11 of its restaurants, including a whopping nine of them in South Florida.

According to a press release, the Tex-Mex brand has brought in new ownership, Flatheads LLC, with a plan of "revitalizing its restaurants and reinvigorating the customer experience." The release notes "financial performance, occupancy costs, and market conditions" as reasons for its closing of restaurants and bankruptcy filing.

Tijuana Flats' CEO, Joe Christina, who joined the brand in November 2022, will remain.

Eleven restaurants closed in total last week. Of the 11, nine were in South Florida:
  • 20401 State Rd. 7, West Boca Raton
  • 390 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
  • 6970 State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek
  • 1619 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
  • 14633 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar
  • 5065 Old Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
  • 1371 S. University Drive, Plantation
  • 431 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
  • 2089 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach
As of April 23, 91 of Tijuana's restaurant locations remain open and are expected to do so going forward.
According to the press release, the decision was made following a strategic review that began in November 2023 by the company's executives.

Tijuana Flats' founder, Brian Wheeler, opened its first store in Winter Park in 1995. Since then, the company has expanded to four states. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Fort Lauderdale Bakery Sells Low-Dose THC-Infused Treats Fresh From the Oven

Marijuana

Fort Lauderdale Bakery Sells Low-Dose THC-Infused Treats Fresh From the Oven

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Oceanfront Rooftop Bar Nubé Opens on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Cocktails & Spirits

Oceanfront Rooftop Bar Nubé Opens on Fort Lauderdale Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Gives Minority-Owned Restaurants a Chance to Shine

Food News

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Gives Minority-Owned Restaurants a Chance to Shine

By Rachel Costa
Miami Natives Launch Zero-Proof Sparkling Wine Just in Time for 4/20

Cocktails & Spirits

Miami Natives Launch Zero-Proof Sparkling Wine Just in Time for 4/20

By Cindy Ferreiro
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation