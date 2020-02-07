Valentine's Day 2020 South Florida Restaurant Guide

It's time to talk love. Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you should be making plans on how you're going to celebrate your most romantic story. You might be already surprising your one-and-only with a special gift or maybe even a proposal this February 14, but how about going the extra mile to please them by adding a celebratory meal to the package?

Here's your guide to the best Valentine's Day menus across Broward and Palm Beach counties. Tax and gratuity are not included and reservations are strongly suggested.

Beach House Pompano 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-607-6530

For $150 per couple, guests can enjoy a prix-fixe dinner menu on the eatery's rooftop. The menu opens up with appetizer choices of tuna surf stack or naked grilled artichokes, followed by a salad. For the main course, there are options of surf 'n' turf with six-ounce filet and warm lobster tail, fresh market catch, and vegan lentil pasta. Dessert is macadamia nut brownie or key lime pie. In the main dining room, the special menu will feature twin lobster tails with a choice of side ($44), Oscar-style six-ounce filet with a choice of side ($46), and macadamia nut brownie ($9). Served from 4 to 11 p.m.

Diplomat Prime 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-602-6000

Celebrate with a Lovers' menu of choices such as oysters and caviar ($26), compressed watermelon salad with feta, red onions, and roasted garlic vinaigrette ($16), surf 'n' turf for two with wagyu trip and chanterelle mushroom sauce, South African lobster tail, truffle whipped potatoes, and charred broccolini ($150), and pan-seared duck breast ($42). End your meal with a dessert strawberry shortcake ($14). Special handcrafted cocktails mint chocolate martini with Tito's vodka, Godiva chocolate, and candied mint ($18), and spicy passionfruit maracuyá, a mix of Casamigos silver tequila, passion fruit, Fresno chili, and egg glair ($18). Served from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Dune 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

At Dune's oceanfront dining room or seaside terrace, start your evening with a glass of Pommery Brut or Rosé. Enjoy a Love at First Bite menu of dishes of 36-ounce dry-aged Porterhouse with Perigord truffle jus ($85); whole Maine lobster for two ($65) or surf 'n' turf ($145). For dessert, the eatery will serve a chocolate cake with pistachio ganache and strawberries. Ladies will receive a red rose upon departure. Served from 5 to 11 p.m.

El Vez 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8336

Head to El Vez for panoramic beach vistas and a menu of Mexican fare. Special Valentine's Day dishes featured are Corvina ceviche with candied kumquats, serrano pepper, and beet and chili Morita salt ($17) and lobster tacos, made with poblano and butter-poached lobster, roasted maitake mushrooms and squid ink tortillas ($23). From the regular a la carte menu order crab and avocado gazpacho ($14), whole fried yellowtail snapper Gulf of Mexico style ($34), or steak quesadilla ($15). A special mango margarita pitcher for two will be available for $56. Served from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Lona Cocina & Tequileria 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

Chefs Pablo Salas and Jorge Gutierrez will serve up a four-course tasting menu of Mexican fare. Courses include lobster tostada and grilled Caesar salad, followed by a choice of mole including salmon filet, roasted chicken breast, filet and rose petal base, and chocolate-based mole negro. Dessert will be the chef's choice. Cost is $55 per person. Served from 6 to 11 p.m.

Oceanic at Pompano Pier 250 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-366-3768

Head to this oceanfront eatery at Pompano Pier for a range of dishes, including jumbo lump blue crab cake; filet mignon; seared diver scallops with beluga lentil tabbouleh; and yellowtail snapper filet served with ancient grains rice, bok choy, snow pea, and tri-citrus beurre blanc. Sweet endings are chocolate bomb with chocolate truffle, milk chocolate mousse, and bittersweet chocolate ganache or Amarena cherry or key lime crème brûlée- coconut meringue, with graham cracker crumb, and fresh berries. Cost is $59 per person. Served from 5 to 11 p.m.

Shooters Waterfront 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-566-2855

At Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale, enjoy a Chef’s Dinner special of surf ‘n’ turf ($44) with a broiled lobster tail and filet mignon, accompanied by saffron whipped potatoes, asparagus, and demi-glace ($44). Served from 4 to 10 p.m.

Steak 954 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-414-8333

At the W hotel, steak lovers can indulge in special offers of half-dozen Wellfleet oysters ($24) and 8-ounce wagyu rib-eye cap ($68). The a la carte menu will feature choices such as rack of lamb with black olive and rosemary ($54) and miso broiled sea bass with mushrooms and baby bok choy ($39). Served from 6 to 11 p.m.

Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi 5970 SW 18th St., Boca Raton

561-393-5888

Husband-and-wife team Chef Jason Zheng and Tina Wang will offer an a la carte menu on Valentine's Day. On the list are spicy tuna caviar tower ($17), heart-shaped tuna Valentine roll wrapped in pink soy paper ($15), spicy lobster salad with avocado and mango, served with eel sauce ($14); grilled Peking duck with pancakes and homemade hoisin sauce ($30 half/$58 full); and hibachi options. Ladies will receive a welcome long-stemmed red rose and all diners will get a complimentary Godiva chocolate favor box. A DJ will provide the entertainment on February 14. Served on February 13, 14, and 15.

Brandon's 2842 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach

561-540-6440

In the Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, Brandon’s will offer a dinner menu with starter choices of Maine lobster bisque made with bourbon vanilla crème fraiche and Blue Point oysters with watermelon mignonette. For the main course, there will be dishes of champagne-braised Osso-Bucco with cheese gnocchi, broccolini, and gremolata; sweet potato-crusted red snapper made with wild mushroom farro, wilted organic greens, vanilla bean beurre blanc; and surf ‘n turf of petite filet, shrimp scampi, whipped chive potatoes, blistered french beans, and bordelaise sauce. For your sweet tooth, indulge in chocolate bomb with caramelized bananas, raspberry sauce, vanilla ice cream, warm salted caramel sauce, or vanilla bean crème vrûlée with macerated berries. Cost is $65 per person. Served from 5 to 10 p.m.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant Various locations

At all Cooper's Hawk locations, find an exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner menu of surf 'n' turf filet medallions and parmesan-crusted lobster tail ($36.99) and twin Parmesan crusted-lobster tails ($38.99), both served with roasted root vegetables and Mary's potatoes. For dessert, there are options of dark chocolate flourless torte with macerated berries and toasted white chocolate ($8.99) and vin chocolate noir with cherry and raspberry ($14.99). The regular dinner menu features chef's recommendations of bourbon lacquered BBQ pork chop with chipotle mashed, tomato-braised kale, and buttermilk onion rings ($25.99), jambalaya ($19.99) and sweet corn and tomato risotto ($19.99). Pair with your pick from their extensive selection of wines. Served from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cafe Boulud 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach

561-655-6060

Chef Daniel Boulud's eatery in Palm Beach will feature a three-course prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day, priced at $138 per person. Start your romantic evening with les canapés of fontina arancini or a dish of tuna tartare, then move on to a first course of duck and fig terrine, gazpacho verde, or lobster salad topped with walnuts, basil, and mizuna. Options for the main course include truffle-braised chicken with baby vegetable “blanquette,” filet mignon with sweet potato, black garlic red wine jus, and Meyer-lemon spaghetti with caviar and crème fraiche. For dessert, choices of shared petits fours, fraise and chocolat, and yuzu and caramel will be offered. Served from 5 to 10 p.m.

Galley 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

561-231-6100

Set inside the Hilton West Palm Beach, Galley is offering a special Valentine's Day dinner for two. Treat your lover to a first course of amuse-bouche, paired with a glass of prosecco, followed by a choice of shrimp ceviche or burrata and tomato. Entree choices will be seafood linguini or grilled beef strip loin, paired with a glass of wine. Flan with dulce de leche rounds out the meal. Cost is $125. Served from 5 to 11 p.m.