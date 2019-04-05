Free Tacos for a Month at Stake in B.C. Tacos’ Scavenger Hunt

A month's worth of yummy B.C. Tacos awaits a Coral Springs scavenger hunt winner. The winner will be announced on April 7.

Free tacos for a month? The dream is real — but you’re going to have to work for it.

The taco gurus at B.C. Tacos launched a city-wide scavenger hunt this week. It runs through Sunday and it’s pretty simple: Fifty Caveman Brutus (B.C. Tacos’ lovable mascot) stickers have been plastered throughout Coral Springs. Participants need to find them, take photos with them, and upload them to social media (tagging @BCTacos and hashtagging #CoralSprings and #IFoundBrutus).

Each sticker and corresponding uploaded photo counts as one entry toward the winning prize: Free B.C. Tacos for a month. Anyone who hunts down all 50 stickers and takes photos with each of them will automatically win free tacos for a month. Additional prizes include dinners for two or four, as well as Sunday brunches.

“This is all to get the community excited about B.C. Tacos’ brick-and-mortar location,” says spokesperson Emily Taffel. “A lot of people know B.C. Tacos as a food truck, but didn’t realize that there’s now a spot in Coral Springs, too.”

Winners of the contest will be announced on Sunday, April 7 between 3 and 7 p.m. at the restaurant’s Cave to the Cravings party. The first 100 guests at the party will get a free taco and there will be specials all day, including BOGO wine and beer as well as half-priced appetizers.

Until then, it’s time to find those stickers. Clues as to where the stickers can be found in Coral Springs are being posted daily on B.C. Tacos' social platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

Taffel was kind enough to exclusively tell New Times readers where some of the stickers are.

“First of all, there’s one on B.C.’s front door,” she says. “There are several along [The Walk of Coral Springs], one at Coral Square Mall, one by the firehouse, and one inside of Salvation Tattoo.”

You’re welcome. Now get moving.

B.C. Tacos’ Cave to the Cravings. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at B.C. Tacos, 5781 Coral Ridge Dr., Coral Springs; facebook.com. Admission is free.