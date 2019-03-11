Yeasty Brews in Lauderhill Will Celebrate Beer's Fermentation Process

Yeasty Brews, a new brewhouse opening in Lauderhill, will celebrate a key component of the beer-making process: yeast.

The idea for Yeasty Brews started when partners Daniel Pfaffenbach and Denielle Mizrahi were watching a Bud Light commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial touted the beer's four vital ingredients: hops, barley, rice, and water. Pfaffenbach says, "Bud Light's commercial proved me right in thinking that when you drink Bud Light, you're drinking hoppy rice water."

The partners wanted to make their own artisanal beers that highlight yeast's essential role in beer making, so Pfaffenbach, a news correspondent at WINK, decided to switch careers and chase his dreams of owning a brewery.