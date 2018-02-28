Tap 42's Parkland Pride Cocktail Will Benefit Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

In the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, South Floridians continue to grapple with the reality of such grim events. While many seek relief through protest and social media, cathartic efforts continue to pop up throughout our community.
One of them is Tap 42's Parkland Pride. The cocktail, made with Ketel One vodka, blackberry purée, lemon, and thyme, will be available March 1 through 14 and will be served at Tap 42's locations in Coral Gables, midtown Miami, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale.
The Parkland Pride costs $9, and 100 percent of its proceeds will go directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund, the GoFundMe page created by the Broward Education Foundation earlier this month. The fund will provide financial support to victims and their families as they travel the tough road ahead.
Andy Yeager, partner and chief operating officer of TapCo. Restaurant Group, credits his staff for creating the cocktail. "We have several alumni of Stoneman Douglas working with us, including our general manager in the Boca Raton store, Melissa Finkelstein. In creating Parkland Pride, we just wanted to pay homage to the wonderful community of Parkland and continue to push in favor of these wonderful students and their causes."
Tap 42 is no newcomer to philanthropy, tailoring many of its tap takeovers to support local and national causes, including ALS and animal rescue.
Tap 42. 3301 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-709-5000; tap42.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
301 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-391-1566; tap42.com.
1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4900; tap42.com.
5050 Town Center Cir., Boca Raton; 561-235-5819; tap42.com.
Donate directly to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund at gofundme.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!