Cheers to Messi’s Next Goal: Inter Miami Launches Miami-Inspired Cocktail Menu

click to enlarge The Ketel One guava watermelon lemonade has arrived at Inter Miami games. Ketel One photo

In many soccer stadiums throughout Central and South America, Colombia, and Costa Rica, the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited during soccer matches.Fortunately for libation lovers in South Florida, that is definitelythe case for Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, better known as Inter Miami CF , at its Chase Stadium home in Fort Lauderdale. In fact, in addition to its existing array of booze offerings and sponsorships, Ketel One just signed on as the official vodka of the team.As part of the Ketel One partnership , some Miami-inspired concoctions are now making their debut."By partnering with Inter Miami, we had the unique opportunity to bring elevated cocktails to an extremely passionate fan base in a location where consumers might not expect the option of a high-quality Ketel One cocktail," Ryan Hughes, director of the Ketel One brand, tells. "We took inspiration from the light and bright cocktails of Miami to create new drink options that are distinct to the city and the team and that we hope will help fans say 'cheers' to the victories and celebrations that lie ahead."Four Ketel One cocktails are now available at Chase Stadium at $15 a pop. The "Ketel One Miami Rosa" includes a douse of Owen's grapefruit mixer, lemon, and vodka shaved over cubed ice. The Ketel One guava watermelon lemonade features guava nectar, lemon, and watermelon syrup shaken and poured over ice and topped with club soda and a garnish of watermelon and guava. The brand will also serve up its premade cosmopolitan blend as well as its proprietary espresso martini, dispensed from machines onsite for a quick buzz.The drinks are now available at the new Ketel One Bar located on the first floor of the NW Club Bar. Beyond the new cocktails and bar announcement, Hughes says special activations at the Inter Miami Fan Zone are being planned, and limited-edition merchandise will be made available.Inter Miami currently has Major League Soccer (MLS), the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and other matches scheduled through mid-October. As of press time and through three games, the team sits atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings.