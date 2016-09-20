The Ten Best Brunches in Fort Lauderdale

Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale has an al a carte brunch menu and all-you-can-eat buffet on Saturday and Sunday. Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

South Florida has nailed brunch, that breakfast-lunch mashup we know and love so well. Locals truly have it all — from waterfront spots and all-you-can-eat buffets to the fancy hotel digs with seafood towers and $15 bottomless mimosas that make our Monday mornings hell.

Whether it’s deals on drinks or fancy eggs in classy digs, Fort Lauderdale has it all. Here are the best brunches in town.

Colada's tres leche waffles with guava whipped cream. Photo courtesy of Colada

10. Colada

525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-4705, or visit coladahouse.com.

If you're going to do brunch in South Florida, you might as well do it Cuban-style. That's how you'll get it at Colada, where — every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — the cafe and restaurant offers a special brunch menu with a la carte items priced $7 to 10. The most popular dish is a unique create-your-own Colada brunch bowls: bring-your-own bowl and select a base of French fries or scrambled eggs, then add toppings like chorizo gravy, lechon, bacon, cheese, and avocado. There's also Cuban-style eggs Benedict, savory biscuits topped with roasted pork, poached eggs, papitas, onions, and a Latin-inspired black Hollandaise sauce; tres leches waffles with guava whipped cream; or simply order one of the most traditional Cuban sandwiches around. And while there's the option of taking down as many Cuban coffees as you can handle, Colada also does its own bottomless drink bar where you can get everything from mimosas, sangria, mojitos on tap, and select local craft beers for $15 all day on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rum is still a main focus event during brunch at Burlock Coast. Photo courtesy of Burlock Coast

9. Burlock Coast

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460, or visit ritzcarlton.com.

Everyone loves a good weekend brunch — bonus if an establishment includes both Saturday and Sunday. While no waterfront hotel restaurant would be complete without a solid Sunday brunch, the Burlock Coast brunch doesn't disappoint, served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the weekend. Here, South Florida superbrunchers can choose from a number of executive chef Gavin Pera's new array of a la carte dishes like the Hog and the Egg (two Lake Meadow poached eggs over pork belly and dressed with Hollandaise sauce) or the Challah French toast sandwich (bacon, egg, housemade jam, candied pecans, and maple rum butter). Bargain hunters can appreciate raw bar items like $1 oysters served with a citrus Champagne mignonette or chilled Florida shrimp with Burlock Coast’s in-house cocktail sauce, while the drinking crowd can get punchy for $20 per person with bottomless drinks like mimosas, bloody marys, or the restaurant's own BootLager made especially for the restaurant by Twisted Trunk Brewing. There's even endless rum punch — Fwaygo Joe's personal favorite.

Louie Bossi's offers unlimited $12 Bossi bellinis during brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Photo courtesy of Louie Bossi's

8. Louie Bossi

1032 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-356-6699, or visit louiebossi.com.

Italians know how to eat, and apparently they know how to brunch, too. At least at Louie Bossi's Ristorante in Fort Lauderdale, where a sprawling brunch menu is offered all weekend long from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Brunch specials range from Americanized options like scrambled eggs on avocado toast and wholegrain Nutella pancakes to the Italian-inspired like eggs served with oven-roasted polenta or a decadent porchetta hash topped with fried eggs. Heartier fare comes in the form of Bossi's standard offerings with a selection of salads and panini, to the wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta. If you're in the mood to drink, there's a triple threat bottomless bar waiting for you: all-you-can-drink mimosas, endless bloody mary's, and unlimited Bossi bellini's for $12 per person until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ocean 2000 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort offers a number of bottomless drink options during its Sunday buffet brunch. Photo courtesy of Pelican Grand Beach Resort

7. Pelican Grand Beach Resort

2000 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-556-7667, or visit pelicanbeach.com.

If you're looking for a great way to relax on a Sunday, the beach is — of course — where it's at. Unfortunately, in terms of dining, it's not easy to find great food while keeping your toes in the sand. That's not the case at Pelican Grand's Ocean 2000 restaurant. With a veranda that opens straight onto that golden strip of land, the brunch is about as close as you can get to the Atlantic Ocean. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for $60 per person, guests have unlimited access to a number of food-covered tables, including a seafood tower, meat carving stations, made-to-order waffles and omelets, and build-your-own pasta bowls. If you're craving the sweet stuff, a dessert table is offered throughout service, but is extra special the first Sunday of each month when it becomes a chocoholic's dream. All the while, booze it up with a choice of traditional or pineapple and cranberry Champagne mimosas, blood marys, or a Kir Royale. Think of it as a vacation from the average brunch scene for both tourists and locals.

The crab cake eggs Benedict from Shooters Waterfront. Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

6. Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855, or visit shooterswaterfront.com.

We all love choices. When it comes to brunch choices, you have two at Shooters Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale. Select sweet and savory dishes from the restaurant's a la carte menu featuring dishes like crab cake eggs Benedict, challah bread French toast, and the Power House egg white omelet with spinach, feta, tomato, cheddar, and pico de gallo. Or go for the all-you-can-eat $30 buffet brunch complete with breakfast meats, custom omelet station, eggs benedict, sushi, pancake, waffles, — even a crepe station — complete bagels and lox, pastries, and salads. The waterfront, Intracoastal view from the lounge-style lawn is the perfect spot to catch some rays while also sipping on unlimited drink specials like bottomless mimosas and bloody mary's priced at $20 per person. Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. But wait, there's more: Shooters also offers free yoga classes every Saturday at 9 a.m. before brunch so you can get your bikram on with a complimentary glass of rose.

You can order filet mignon during Steak 954's Sunday brunch. Photo courtesy of Steak 954

5. Steak 954

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333, or visit steak954.com.

Anything related to the W Hotel is chic and sophisticated, especially the resort’s beloved steakhouse by famed restaurateur Stephen Starr. Steak 954 offers a twist on the traditional American steakhouse. Although the beachfront restaurant has a smaller breakfast menu available daily, Sunday brunch takes things to the next level with an expanded selection of high-end riffs on classics. Choices include a raw bar with East and West Coast oysters, starters such as lobster bisque, and a selection of steaks that range from an eight-ounce filet mignon to the pricey 14-ounce American Wagyu New York strip. Mid-morning masterpieces continue with homemade baked goods like pecan-pie-stuffed maple-bourbon-glazed pop tarts, vanilla French toast with dulce de leche syrup, and a chorizo, manchego, and roasted tomato omelet. There are even four types of eggs Benedict, including crab and avocado with a tomato Hollandaise as well as smoked salmon served atop potato pancakes.

You can get food like this chicken and waffles dish (from the regular menu) during the brunch buffet at American Social in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of American Social

4. American Social Bar & Restaurant

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-764-7005, or visit amsobar.com.

Whether you’re looking to start your weekend with a bang or just cure the headache from last night, AmSo is ready to help. Sure, you can find a slew of à la carte brunch deals off Las Olas Boulevard, but not too many offer the decadent atmosphere offered at American Social. Its weekend-long buffet gives hard-core brunchers a steal of an all-you-can-eat deal, served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for $26.95 per person. Items run the gamut, including made-to-order omelets, freshly pressed Belgian waffles, salt-and-pepper prime rib, fried chicken, chilled snow crab legs, house-smoked Atlantic salmon, two kinds of breakfast sausages, hickory smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, warm biscuits and gravy, and an assortment of baked goods alongside an à la carte menu of classic American comfort food. More interested in the booze? Unlimited bloody marys and mimosas cost $12 per person. AmSo offers an option to step it up with Belvedere vodka for $19.95 and premium Moët.

These Hershey brownie pancakes are a thing at Rok:Brgr's Sunday Social brunch. Photo courtesy of Rok:Brgr

3. Rok:Brgr

201 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-5275, or visit publichouseftl.com.

Himmarshee Village is the place for brunch. That’s where each of the JEY Hospitality concepts — including Tacocraft, Pizzacraft, and Himmarshee Public House — throw down their own versions of this awesome midday meal. Although the downtown strip has a lot going on in the way of brunch options every weekend, the original Rok:Brgr “Sunday Social” brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. was the first. Here, you can get it all: bottomless drinks, gastropub-style fare, loud music, and plenty of people-watching. Add unlimited mimosas for $15 — but it’s free for the ladies with any food purchase.

Get unlimited mimosas for $15 during brunch at Tap 42. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

2. Tap 42

1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4900, or visit tap42.com.

If anyone put a stamp on living the brunch life, it’s Tap 42. The weekend-morning crowd grows so outrageously large that patrons line up at the door as early as 10 a.m. for a chance to snag the first available tables. This South Florida beer bar and gastropub has been putting on a wild and crazy Saturday and Sunday brunch for more than three years. Both the Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton locations are known to serve 500-plus patrons each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That means hundreds of bottomless beverage specials flowing thanks to $15 all-you-can-drink mimosas, bloody marys, and draft Harpoon UFO White. Of course, there are also platters upon platters of tantalizing fare. Start your day with crispy Asian calamari; the hangover breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, chicken apple sausage, and white cheddar, served between French toast buns; or a healthy golden quinoa superfood salad with mixed greens, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin orange slices, green apples, cranberries, almonds, feta cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

The Oreo pancakes from Bull Market's brunch menu. Photo courtesy of Bull Market

1. Bull Market

210 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-1213, or visit bullmarketbar.com.

Himmarshee Village on Sunday is like the set of Brunch Wars. Every restaurant seems to have a special going for bottomless this or endless that, but the real party is happening at Bull Market. Here, you can get the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $24, served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include omelet, waffle, and carving stations where you can create your own masterpieces. Or order à la carte staples such as the award-winning Juicy Lucy burger, Bulled eggs Benedict, or General Tso chicken and waffles. It wouldn’t be a proper South Florida brunch without unlimited drinks, and Bull Market offers a bloody mary bar complete with triple-pepper- or garlic-thyme-onion-basil-infused vodkas and all the fixings for $15 per person, which you can enjoy in the upstairs brunch lounge that opens at noon and features a live DJ. It’s the same price for endless mimosas and “Angryosas” — half orange juice, half Angry Orchard cider — as well. (Ladies: Order any type of food, and you get unlimited drinks for $5.) And because our local service industry professionals deserve brunch too, Bull Market does the whole thing all over again every Monday.

Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram.

