Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Miami Open

Slated for March 17 through 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the top tennis players in the world — men, women, and doubles teams — will duke it out for a $17 million-plus purse. But, as with any major Miami spectacle, that's only the tip of the iceberg, with world-class culinary delights, bumpin' onsite happenings, and even pickleball rounding out the spectacle.
As for who to see, what to do, and who to bet on, here's the scoop for Miami Open '24.
Who is competing at the 2024 Miami Open?Beyond tennis' four major grand slams — Wimbledon, the French Open, the Australian Open, and the U.S. Open — the Miami Open boasts an entry list that's right up there with the best of 'em.
Headliners to catch include world number ones Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, 2023 Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev, and South Florida natives like No. 3 Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. Notably, and as of press time, last year's women's champion Czech star Petra Kvitova is not in this year's draw. On January 1, she announced she was pregnant with her first child.
The women's side has four notable wild cards to watch, including long-time former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, and Simona Halep, as well as 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Tennis matches, pickleball, food, and more at the Miami Open.The women's championship (March 30) and men's championship (March 31) will undoubtedly be the hottest tickets to snag. Sure, you'll get to catch some doubles action on those dates as well, but otherwise, Hard Rock Stadium's grounds will see less action on those otherwise prized dates.
Make sure to weave in some early-round action to see the big names warming up on practice courts and dozens of matches in a single day. Target sessions on Thursday, March 21, through Monday, March 25, will encompass the men's and women's first through third rounds. Keep your eyes out for the practice schedule where you can see the likes of Gauff, Djokovic, Alcaraz, and more up close — and maybe you'll snag an autograph, too. The complex has ten competitions and 17 practice courts to check out.
On the culinary front, the Hard Rock Stadium grounds will have six full bars and Miami-bred restaurant set-ups from the likes of Kiki on the River, American Social, Dos Croquetas, Editor Pizza, Talkin' Tacos, and Omakai. A must-check-out and newbie for this year is the No. 3 Gin Courtside Club at the Sunset Terrace.
Also, while talking about new things, pickleball and wheelchair tennis are making their Miami Open debut this year. Matches on these fronts are included for all ticketholders and don't require an added purchase. The wheelchair tennis action is happening Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28, and 16 Major League Pickleball players will battle between Wednesday, March 27, and Friday, March 29.
The experts weigh on the Miami Open 2024 men's and women's champions.Will Djokovic lift the Miami Open in his first return to the tournament since 2019? Will Medvedev defend his title? Will Gauff or Keys rep South Florida and bring home the glory? Or is there someone else we should be keeping an eye on? New Times asked some of the 305's favorite and trusted sports reporters for their picks:
Alex Butler, Senior Sports Writer, UPINovak Djokovic, who once dominated the tournament, should again be an unrelenting force as he returns to Miami. Expect huge crowds and long battles between the Serbian and past defending champions in Grand Slam-like atmospheres, with his mental warfare and all-around game overwhelming foes in the South Florida heat. On the women's side, Coco Gauff is my pick to claim her first Miami Open title. Fresh off her maiden Grand Slam crown, Gauff remains one of the hottest players in the sport. She should lean on incredible court coverage skills, endurance, and superior strategical adjustments to climb into the final."
Giselle Espinales, Sports Reporter, NBC6This year's Miami Open won't lack any star power, and I'm sticking with the stars to win. It's hard to go with anyone but top-ranked player Novak Djokovic on the men's side. He's still a machine. While women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek is set up to win in Miami for a second time, like many locals, I'm hoping Coco Gauff makes a run at the title back home in South Florida after a shocking early exit last year. Either way, the vibes and atmosphere around Hard Rock Stadium are always fun come tournament time — great food, drinks, and weather.
Josh Moser, Sports Anchor, WSVNI am really looking forward to the Miami Open. It is special to have an ATP Masters-level event in our city. Since moving to Miami Gardens from Crandon Park, the 65,000-plus person seating capacity in the stadium is the largest tennis venue in the world. I can't wait to see it filled up! On the men's side, it would be hard to pick against Novak Djokovic if he plays. He has confirmed he is playing a trimmed-down schedule. We will need to see how he comes out of the Indian Wells tournament. On the women's side, how can you not root for Coco Gauff? She's been playing phenomenal tennis and is a local fan favorite. Hopefully, we see her in at least the semis. The best part? This is Miami. It's always a party. We'll see you at the stadium.
Miami Open 2024. Sunday, March 17, through Sunday, March 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; miamiopen.com. Tickets cost $29 to $1,465 via ticketmaster.com.