Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Pretenders, Not Contenders? Germany Loss Reignites Debate Over Miami Dolphins' Prowess

The Dolphins have beat up on bad teams while going winless against the good ones.
November 6, 2023
DeShon Elliott of the Miami Dolphins wraps up Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.
DeShon Elliott of the Miami Dolphins wraps up Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Share this:
They may have had a good fight, but the Miami Dolphins proved in a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany that they're not yet up to the task of defeating a top-tier NFL team.

Fakes? Phony? Out of their league? Pick a phrase that a bully on the NFL's elementary school playground might call the 'Phins.

We're not saying all that, but after a letdown performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, you can be confident that sentiment will dominate the narrative surrounding the team for the next two weeks, all through their bye week. We hope everyone enjoyed the 100 segments about how funny head coach Mike McDaniel is. We will now rejoin your Tua Tagovailoa is average, at best, conversation already in progress, notwithstanding his 106.4 passer rating this season.

Coming into Sunday morning's game, Miami was advertised as a contender that had yet to beat a contender but was still a contender — trust us.

The NFL isn't college football. The Dolphins don't make the schedules. But what they've done with the schedule they were dealt was beat up on all the bad teams and go winless against the good teams.

After Sunday morning's Brötchen-and-leberwurst breakfast with the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, that fact had not changed but only intensified in its truth. The Dolphins are now 0-3 against teams with a winning record, and 6-0 against teams that are .500 or worse.

Play of the Game

While the 21-14 score tells the story of a close game, it lies about what happened in many ways. For one, the Dolphins were seemingly never in contention until the very last minutes.

On the other hand, the Dolphins' defense dominated the Chiefs, only giving up 14 points to the Patrick Mahomes-led unit. The difference between two struggling offenses was one defense — the Chiefs, unfortunately —- taking scoring matters into their own hands.

Just before halftime, with the Dolphins on the doorsteps of the red zone down 14-0, tragedy struck. One of those anything-but-that plays happened when Tyreek Hill fumbled the football after a catch, and chaos ensued, ending in a Kansas City defensive score and a play that wound up being the difference in an otherwise evenly matched game. 

From, at worst, a 14-3 halftime deficit, to a 21-0 laugher. As we'd later find out, Kansas City wouldn't score again, and the Dolphins would put up 14 of their own, making this the winning play.

What's Next

The Dolphins have a bye week next week, one in which they're slated to welcome HBO to their headquarters for filming of Hard Knocks — exactly what a struggling team needs, a reality television film crew to come in and jack shit up!

The positive takeaway? Miami finished the first half of the season 6-3, neck-and-neck atop the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and in the driver's seat for a second-straight postseason appearance.

That's what we call a perennial contender developing. Unfortunately, that's not what the talking heads will say this week.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

Recreational Marijuana in Florida Goes on Trial This Week

Marijuana

Recreational Marijuana in Florida Goes on Trial This Week

By Carlos Miller
Tropical Audubon Society Needs Help Monitoring Bird Deaths in South Florida

Environment

Tropical Audubon Society Needs Help Monitoring Bird Deaths in South Florida

By Naomi Feinstein
Tyreek Hill at Risk of "No Fun League" Fine After NFL Captures, Deletes Backflip Celebration Footage

Sports

Tyreek Hill at Risk of "No Fun League" Fine After NFL Captures, Deletes Backflip Celebration Footage

By Ryan Yousefi
Dan Markel Murder: Accused Mastermind's Attorney Says Hit-Man Comments Were Just "Bad Jokes"

Crime

Dan Markel Murder: Accused Mastermind's Attorney Says Hit-Man Comments Were Just "Bad Jokes"

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation