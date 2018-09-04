Actions for Change Food and Music Festival: Top Chefs Cook for Parkland Benefit Event

A half dozen of the nation's top chefs and several big names in the music world will be heading to Parkland later this month for an all-new food and music festival organized in response to the February 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Husband-and-wife team and parents of Stoneman Douglas students Doug and Jennifer Zeif say they decided to take action after the tragedy that took the lives of 17 people. That day, their 18-year-old son lost his best friend, while their 14-year-old son, Matthew, lost his teacher.

The couple created Actions for Change, a nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness on the importance of voter registration and gun law reform. Together, they partnered with two other local nonprofits borne out of the Parkland tragedy — Shine MSD and Change The Ref — to launch what they hope will become an annual food, art, and music festival.