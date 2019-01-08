Beehive Kitchen Reopens in Fort Lauderdale With Delivery Services, Will Open Boca Raton Location

Beehive Kitchen, a purveyor of fast-casual food, has reopened its two locations in Fort Lauderdale after undergoing a remodel that includes redesigned spaces, a happy hour, and a new delivery service. In addition to its upgraded Las Olas and Cypress Creek locations, the company has also announced it will open a Boca Raton location early this year.
Founded in 2017, Beehive is run by Centurion, the Doral-based group that also operates Bulla Gastrobar and Pisco & Nazca. The eatery follows the fast-casual dining model where guests stand in line, watch the counter staff assemble their selections in a bowl, pay and carry their food out or to the table. Concept chef Jason Grasty says that the difference from other similar concepts, like the Chipotle next door to the Cypress Creek location, is what's in the bowl.
"We place a huge emphasis on the quality of ingredients we use to prepare our recipes along with the detailed execution of those ingredients," he explained. "When these two come together it’s important to remember not to overcomplicate things and let the flavors speak for themselves."
There are no freezers or fryers in Beehive's scratch kitchens and the menu of gluten-friendly, antibiotic- and hormone-free fresh bites has a touch of global influences and bold seasonings, elevated with the high-end culinary techniques Grasty garnered through his work at fine dining restaurants such as Roy's, a chain of Pacific Rim cuisine restaurants founded in Hawaii.
The build-your-own small bowls cost $7.95 with large bowls at $9.95. Standout base options include sweet potato glass noodles, lemon basil quinoa, and cranberry almond kale salad. For the protein portion, there's baked almond crusted chicken, sesame citrus tofu, and Beehive barbecue pork. To top off the mix and matching there are veggie options of garlic roasted broccoli and Schezuan green beans with sauce selections including Argentinean chimichurri and Thai coconut curry.
The modern simplicity of the food is mirrored by the revamped dining rooms, equipped with regular and raised table seating. As part of the recent remodel, Beehive Kitchen also houses new spaces to accommodate delivery, including a dedicated prep space and state-of-the-art processing technology.
The beverage program includes cold-pressed drinks like the Super Green with pear, cucumber, kale, celery, spinach, parsley, and ginger ($6.95) and a touchscreen soda fountain of Coca-Cola products with customized flavors. For dessert, there's the Bumble Bee with chocolate cake and honey buttercream and the Honey Pot with honey cake, spiced pecans, and sweet buttercream ($3 each). The happy hour features beers for $3.50, along with Happy Bowls for $5 and bundle deals that include signature gluten-free cookies. A loyalty program that allows guests to redeem Bee Rewards is also now in place.
Beehive Kitchen. Various locations. beehive-kitchen.com.
