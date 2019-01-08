Beehive Kitchen Reopens in Fort Lauderdale With Delivery Services, Will Open Boca Raton Location

Beehive Kitchen, a purveyor of fast-casual food, has reopened its two locations in Fort Lauderdale after undergoing a remodel that includes redesigned spaces, a happy hour, and a new delivery service. In addition to its upgraded Las Olas and Cypress Creek locations, the company has also announced it will open a Boca Raton location early this year.

Founded in 2017, Beehive is run by Centurion, the Doral-based group that also operates Bulla Gastrobar and Pisco & Nazca. The eatery follows the fast-casual dining model where guests stand in line, watch the counter staff assemble their selections in a bowl, pay and carry their food out or to the table. Concept chef Jason Grasty says that the difference from other similar concepts, like the Chipotle next door to the Cypress Creek location, is what's in the bowl.