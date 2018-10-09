Get Boozy Adult Milkshakes When Brgr Stop Opens in Fort Lauderdale This Week

You can pair a liquor-spiked milkshake with more than 15 different outrageously topped burgers when Brgr Stop opens its second location this week in Fort Lauderdale.

Brgr Stop creators Michael Buchinski, Mark Haig, and newcomer Devin Cahow will open the second location of their craft beer and burger-themed eatery this Wednesday, October 10. The 3,500-square-foot eatery will offer an expanded menu over that of their the original Coconut Creek restaurant, which launched in 2015.

Keeping with the first location's unique concept, Brgr Stop Fort Lauderdale is a feast for the senses with its colorful, urban-themed art and decor and indulgent menu items. Most of the interior design is handcrafted by Buchinski and Cahow, from a giant street sign mosaic wall to the 1947 Ford truck cab behind a custom steel bar that houses 28 beer taps, ten of which pour from the copperplate bumper.

"We knew we wanted Fort Lauderdale to be our next location, and we wanted the design to be as crazy and creative as our food menu," said Buchinski. "That's what we're known for, and we wanted to do it bigger and better this time around."

A vintage van will serve milkshakes and to-go orders at Brgr Stop Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Brgr Stop

Take the 1968 Ford cargo van parked at the restaurant's entrance. It's more than just eye candy: The vintage van Buchinski and Cahow repurposed together is dedicated to serving the restaurant's signature craft milkshakes to-go, a combination of cereal-soaked milk and ice cream that first debuted at the Coconut Creek restaurant. To amp things up, the addition of a full liquor bar means a menu of liquor-infused adult milkshakes and ice cream floats made with Stubborn brand craft sodas.

Fans of the original Brgr Stop will find the Fort Lauderdale menu still reads like a challenge straight out of the Food Network's Man vs. Food. You can start your meal with buckets of candied bacon or a basket of truffle- and bacon-studded fried macaroni and cheese balls, then follow it up with a craft burger or Willie Wonka-style milkshakes.

Considered a flagship location, the new restaurant presents several menu changes for new Brgr Stop locations moving forward, said Buchinksi. While the burger-centric menu continues to offer the brand's signature burgers, a beefed-up list now totals 20 specialty takes, and a growing section of health conscious dishes includes the vegan friendly, plant-based Impossible Burger.

A new section dubbed the "Carnivore Club" will soon offer prime meats you'd find at a high-end steak house but served in Brgr Stop's casual setting, adds Buchinski. Think pricey cuts like a 34-ounce Tomahawk rib eye, a Berkshire tomahawk pork rack, or 12-ounce bone-in filet.

"From beer and burgers, to a full liquor bar and prime meats, this restaurant is the total package," said Buchinski. "We're fun and unique. There's really nothing else like it in Fort Lauderdale."

Brgr Stop. 1930 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-8621; brgrstop.com.