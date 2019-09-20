Brooklyn's Ample Hills Creamery Opens at Aventura Mall

Brooklyn's Ample Hills Creamery has made its way to South Florida with the opening of an outpost today, Friday, September 20, at Aventura Mall.

Beginning at noon, the shop will serve its first 100 scoops of ice cream for free. Flavors include chocolate milk and cookies, cotton candy, mango, salted crack caramel, and strawberries and cream. In addition, the Aventura location will offer an exclusive vegan flavor, Guavito, which blends mint, guava, and lime sorbet.

Since the first store opened in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, in 2011, Ample Hills Creamery has been scooping cult-favorite flavors such as Ooey Gooey Buttercake, the Munchies, and Peppermint Pattie. In Aventura, expect 24 flavors, including signatures and a handful of rotating seasonal specialties. Prices range from $4.50 to $10.50.

In addition to serving individual scoops, the store will also offer ice-cream flights, cones, to-go pints and half-pints, sundaes, waffle-cone bowls, and toppings such as brownie pieces, M&Ms, warm salted caramel sauce, and marshmallow fluff. Also expect milkshakes and malts, soda and cold-brew floats, and Ample Hills swag such as like beanies, T-shirts, magnets, and freezer bags.

"I grew up in Boca Raton," says Brian Smith, co-owner and CEO of Ample Hills Creamery. "My family is still there, and we've been dying to open a shop in South Florida since the very beginning. It's really a dream come true to be in Aventura."

Ample Hills Creamery now has 14 locations across New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida, including a small shop at Disney World. The Aventura store will be one of the concept's largest locations.

In 2014, Smith and his wife and business partner, Jackie Cuscuna, released their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn’s Favorite Ice Cream Shop, and today Ample Hills pints are sold at select retailers across the nation, including Whole Foods.

Ample Hills Creamery Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; amplehills.com.