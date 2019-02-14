Civil Society Brewing Will Open Its Second Location Friday in West Palm Beach

Civil Society Brewing Co. has announced it will open a second brewery and taproom in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 15.

The 5,200-square-foot brewery and taproom is located at 425 Kanuga Drive in West Palm Beach in an industrial space south of the city's downtown and east of the Flamingo Park neighborhood's Grandview Public Market. Operating hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to midnight, and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.