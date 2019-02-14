Civil Society Brewing Will Open Its Second Location Friday in West Palm Beach

Civil Society Brewing Co. has announced it will open a second brewery and taproom in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 15.
The 5,200-square-foot brewery and taproom is located at 425 Kanuga Drive in West Palm Beach in an industrial space south of the city's downtown and east of the Flamingo Park neighborhood's Grandview Public Market. Operating hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to midnight, and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.
Civil Society co-owners Karl Volstad and Evan Miller first announced plans to open a second location via social media in December 2017. According to Volstad, the idea to open a new brewery was born out of necessity.
"We were growing so fast it was hard to keep up with the demand at Abacoa due to our size," says Volstad. "We've been looking for a space to grow that would allow us to do more."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The new West Palm Beach location houses a 15-barrel brew house where 14 taps will serve Civil Society's core beers including Fresh IPA, Juice DIPA, Pulp American wheat ale, and Blondes Make Me Hoppy blonde ale alongside regular collaborations. Also keep an eye out for specialty treated beers on tap from time to time, part of Civil Society's expanded barrel aging program currently underway at the Jupiter location.
Moving forward, expect more output from the West Palm Beach brewery, which will translate to regular can releases to be held at both locations.
"The larger system means more volume, something we really needed in order to keep up with demand," says Volstad. "The new brewery will make it so that we can get more product out in cans and distribution."
Civil Society Brewing Co. 524 Kanuga Dr., West Palm Beach, FL; civilsocietybrewing.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!