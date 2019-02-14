 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
4
Civil Society Brewing Will Open Its Second Location Friday in West Palm Beach
Photo courtesy of Civil Society Brewing Co.

Civil Society Brewing Will Open Its Second Location Friday in West Palm Beach

Nicole Danna | February 14, 2019 | 2:35pm
AA

Civil Society Brewing Co. has announced it will open a second brewery and taproom in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 15.

The 5,200-square-foot brewery and taproom is located at 425 Kanuga Drive in West Palm Beach in an industrial space south of the city's downtown and east of the Flamingo Park neighborhood's Grandview Public Market. Operating hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to midnight, and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.

Continue Reading

Civil Society co-owners Karl Volstad and Evan Miller first announced plans to open a second location via social media in December 2017. According to Volstad, the idea to open a new brewery was born out of necessity.

"We were growing so fast it was hard to keep up with the demand at Abacoa due to our size," says Volstad. "We've been looking for a space to grow that would allow us to do more."

Civil Society Brewing Co.'s new West Palm Beach location.EXPAND
Civil Society Brewing Co.'s new West Palm Beach location.
Photo by Nicole Danna

The new West Palm Beach location houses a 15-barrel brew house where 14 taps will serve Civil Society's core beers including Fresh IPA, Juice DIPA, Pulp American wheat ale, and Blondes Make Me Hoppy blonde ale alongside regular collaborations. Also keep an eye out for specialty treated beers on tap from time to time, part of Civil Society's expanded barrel aging program currently underway at the Jupiter location.

Moving forward, expect more output from the West Palm Beach brewery, which will translate to regular can releases to be held at both locations.

"The larger system means more volume, something we really needed in order to keep up with demand," says Volstad. "The new brewery will make it so that we can get more product out in cans and distribution."

Civil Society Brewing Co. 524 Kanuga Dr., West Palm Beach, FL; civilsocietybrewing.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: