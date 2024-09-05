 Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward? | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

Publix has purchased $83 million worth of shopping centers in Broward, meaning mega Publix supermarkets may be on the way.
September 5, 2024
A Publix storefront in Pinecrest, Florida.
A Publix storefront in Pinecrest, Florida. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Florida's largest supermarket chain is on the path to expanding even further throughout the state — and it's making huge moves in Broward.

Publix has just purchased two Davie shopping centers for a combined total of $83 million.

According to records acquired by the Real Deal, the grocery chain paid $50.7 million for Davie Shopping Center located at 4601-4777 S. University Dr. in Davie, and $32 million for Regency Square Shopping Plaza located at 4801-4995 and 4997 SW 148th Ave. in Davie. Both shopping centers are anchored by a Publix.

Boca Raton-based Southeast Centers and PGIM sold both retail properties to Publix.

According to the Real Deal, since 2021, Publix has purchased $220 million worth of shopping centers anchored by the company’s supermarket stores, which includes the recent purchases in Davie.

In May, Publix paid $58.5 million for Coral Springs shopping plaza Ramblewood Square Shopping Center, a 157,914-square-foot retail plaza, and two years ago, Publix purchased Rover Bridge Centre for $56.5 million. Publix also purchased a Hollywood waterfront development site for $12.8 million in 2022, according to records.

These purchases could mean that the chain is planning on renovating or expanding said existing stores, further confirming rumors of mega stores slowly opening across the state.
@kaymarie023 New Publix Pours/Deli. Highly recommend coming out here to try it 😁👌🏾 #publix #tampa #publixpours #publixdeli #tampafood #tampafoodie #fypシ #groceryshopping #publixsubs #tampaflorida🌴 ♬ Blicky - Fresh X Reckless
These large acquisitions of retail properties show that the mega grocer is only on its way to compete with other mega chains in Florida's grocer space, such as Sprouts, Aldi, and Whole Foods.

Just recently, New Times reported that a new 60,000 square foot Publix Super Market in Tampa at the Gandy Shopping Center was going viral on social media due to its large food court, a wine bar called "Publix Pours," a burrito station, popcorn station, and other enticing vendors for a younger and broader demographic.

Mega Publix stores like this one are being developed across the state, especially in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

However, the news of Publix acquiring more real estate comes at a time of frustration for many residents who feel as though the markets are not up to par with other competitors due to pricing and service. 
