Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé Brunch

Zuma's legendary bottomless brunch is coming to Fort Lauderdale.

The upscale Japanese robatayaki Etaru, which is owned by Zuma's Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, will launch a weekly rosé brunch on Las Olas this Sunday, August 19.



Priced at $55 per person, Etaru's brunch, which has been well received at its sister restaurant in Hallandale Beach, includes a generous raw bar spread and a selection of robata dishes, followed by a choice of a main course, a colorful dessert platter for the table, and bottomless pours of Whispering Angel. For an additional $20, upgrade to Louis Roederer NV champagne.

Food highlights include an assortment of sashimi and hand-rolled maki; spinach and grilled greens salad with chili and lime; and white miso soup with scallions.