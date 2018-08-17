 


Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Etaru

Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 17, 2018 | 1:02pm
AA

Zuma's legendary bottomless brunch is coming to Fort Lauderdale.

The upscale Japanese robatayaki Etaru, which is owned by Zuma's Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, will launch a weekly rosé brunch on Las Olas this Sunday, August 19.

Priced at $55 per person, Etaru's brunch, which has been well received at its sister restaurant in Hallandale Beach, includes a generous raw bar spread and a selection of robata dishes, followed by a choice of a main course, a colorful dessert platter for the table, and bottomless pours of Whispering Angel. For an additional $20, upgrade to Louis Roederer NV champagne.

Food highlights include an assortment of sashimi and hand-rolled maki; spinach and grilled greens salad with chili and lime; and white miso soup with scallions.

In addition to selecting items from the buffet, customers can choose a main course, which is made-to-order and served tableside. Options include grilled skirt steak with wasabi chimichurri; salmon teriyaki with sansho salt and garlic; spicy tobanjan-glazed pork ribs; and prawns with sweet potato and asparagus tempura.

For an added $15, opt for lamb cutlets showered in Korean spices, black cod with yuzu miso, or a prime beef filet in a wasabi ponzu sauce. Japanese Wagyu beef is available for an extra $30.

Dessert platters vary week-to-week but tend to include a mixture of fresh fruits, sorbets, and house-made pastries.

Etaru Las Olas. 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-477-8069; etarurestaurant.us. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

