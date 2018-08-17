Japanese Robatayaki Etaru Launches Bottomless Rosé Brunch

Zuma's legendary bottomless brunch is coming to Fort Lauderdale.
The upscale Japanese robatayaki Etaru, which is owned by Zuma's Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, will launch a weekly rosé brunch on Las Olas this Sunday, August 19.
Priced at $55 per person, Etaru's brunch, which has been well received at its sister restaurant in Hallandale Beach, includes a generous raw bar spread and a selection of robata dishes, followed by a choice of a main course, a colorful dessert platter for the table, and bottomless pours of Whispering Angel. For an additional $20, upgrade to Louis Roederer NV champagne.
Food highlights include an assortment of sashimi and hand-rolled maki; spinach and grilled greens salad with chili and lime; and white miso soup with scallions.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In addition to selecting items from the buffet, customers can choose a main course, which is made-to-order and served tableside. Options include grilled skirt steak with wasabi chimichurri; salmon teriyaki with sansho salt and garlic; spicy tobanjan-glazed pork ribs; and prawns with sweet potato and asparagus tempura.
For an added $15, opt for lamb cutlets showered in Korean spices, black cod with yuzu miso, or a prime beef filet in a wasabi ponzu sauce. Japanese Wagyu beef is available for an extra $30.
Dessert platters vary week-to-week but tend to include a mixture of fresh fruits, sorbets, and house-made pastries.
Etaru Las Olas. 500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-477-8069; etarurestaurant.us. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!