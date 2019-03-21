FemAle Brew Fest Returns With Expanded Brewery Lineup

South Florida's first female-focused beer festival, the FemAle Brew Fest, will return for its third year this week with an expanded brewery lineup, new events, and the release of several collaboration beers brewed especially for the event.

After a successful first and second year, the FemAle Brew Fest has moved the event to Hallandale Beach's Gulfstream Park, further delivering on its promise to celebrate women and beer in the best way possible, says Frances Antonio-Martineau, festival organizer and CEO of Fem Collective.

"There's a lot to be excited about this year," she says. "The FemAle Brew Fest is a celebration of beer and the women [who] make it. And, with the rise in craft beer drinking by women around the world, we are happy to have a multi-chapter meetup of the national chapter of Girls Pint Out represented by the ladies of Palm Beach, Treasure Coast, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami."

For the 2019 festival, more than 20 confirmed breweries will be in attendance, each representing businesses owned or co-owned by women, or where women oversee an integral part of day-to-day operations. This year, the festival will feature a larger selection of its Brewster Talks — discussion panels with some of the country's leading women beer experts — as well as breweries including Cigar City and Funky Buddha Brewery.

"It's important to have events like the FemAle Brew Festival because women in the industry need safe spaces to connect, learn, and grow. It's our duty to take up space and create pipelines in the industry and in leadership for other women and folks from marginalized identities," says L.A. McCrae, founder of Black Star Line Brewing Co.

Attending brewers and business owners will also be showcasing some collaboration beers, either brewed during the event's Brew Day or released at the festival, including a peppercorn saison by Bootleggers Brewery and a mango Berliner brewed by Nightlife Brewing in collaboration with Exit One Taproom and Miami Brew Bus.

Confirmed breweries include Black Star Line Brewing Co., Black Cauldron Brewing, Red Cypress Brewing, Islamorada Beer Company, Fat Point Brewing, Crooked Can Brewing Company, Swamp Head Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Ellipsis Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Infinite Ale Works, Leaven Brewing, Bootleggers Brewery, Deviant Wolfe Brewing, Odd Elixir Meads, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews, LauderAle , NOBO Brewing Company, MIA Beer Company, Red Pig Brewery, and Nightlife Brewing.

General admission tickets start at $25 per person and include beer sampling from 3 to 6 p.m. VIP tickets start at $50 and include early entrance to the event one hour before general admission at 2 p.m., complimentary bites, a commemorative gift, and access to the VIP pavilion. Beer Enthusiast tickets cost $35 and include entrance to the event one hour prior to general admission, and beer sampling starting at 2 p.m. Designated driver tickets will be offered at $15 and will allow entrance to the event only.

This year, the festival will be donating a portion of proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR), a qualified non-profit charitable organization that rescues and shelters abandoned, abused, and neglected pets. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida.

"During our inaugural year, FemAle was one of the first festivals of its kind, and I'm happy to see other female-focused festivals popping up all around the country," says Antonio-Martineau. "Over the past two years, I've definitely seen a rise in women getting more involved in the beer industry, as well as a growing community of craft beer-loving ladies. The hope is to continue to inspire other women and young girls, whether it be to get in the brewing industry, or in a field that is male-dominated."

FemAle Brew Fest. 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Pegasus Park in Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; femcollective.com. Tickets cost $15 to $60 via eventbrite.com.