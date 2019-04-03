The Five Best Breweries in Broward and Palm Beach

It's time to hail the ale.

April 7th marks the anniversary of President Roosevelt's famous “I think this would be a good time for a beer" quip, following his signing of the law that allowed the brewing and distribution of beer in the United States, effectively ending Prohibition before it was officially repealed the following year. Today, the date is celebrated as National Beer Day.

South Floridians live in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews, so it's the perfect place to celebrate with a toast. Raise a glass: Here are the five breweries you should visit on National Beer Day.

EXPAND 26 Degrees in Pompano Beach Whorman Photos

26 Degree Brewing Company

2600 E Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-532-6964

Beer enthusiasts are sure to find more than one pleasing option at this 21,000-square-feet brewery and taproom. The brainchild of high school friends Yonathan Ghersi and Greg Lieberman, it features a 30-barrel system that dispenses rotating options of bold, well-rounded craft beers, including the Niko's Cabernet Barrel Rage, in which rich, roasted, chocolate notes meet sumptuous cabernet barrel sweetness. 26 Degree's popular IPA1A is always on tap and priced from $4 during happy hour to $6 during regular hours. On April 7, happy hour pricing will be in effect for all offerings all day long.

EXPAND Funky Buddha Brewery

Funky Buddha

1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park

954-440-0046

funkybuddhabrewery.com

This state-of-the-art brewery in Oakland Park has garnered buzz since it opened in 2010. It's home to South Florida’s largest microbrewery and is well-known for its eclectic, culinary-inspired beers such as the No Crusts PB&J Brown Ale and Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Special offerings include Burger and Beer specials every Tuesday ($12), 32 oz. crowler fills (starting at $6), and an extensive list of bottles to-go (starting at $10). The brewery also hosts pairing events once a month, and tours of its facilities are available. On National Beer Day, Funky Buddha is tapping its finest libations, including the 2015 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Vanilla Nikolai Vorlauf and a Manhattan Double Rye Ale.

Hollywood Brewing Company Hollywood Brewing Co.

Hollywood Brewing Company

290 N Broadwalk, Hollywood

305- 414-4757

hollywood.beer This oceanfront brewery offers naturally-crafted beers infused with South Florida's best tropical fruits and spices. Notable selections include the flagship Mango IPA, which uses fresh mango purée and has a medium firm hop balance. Try the savory stout Bushka, which features aromatics like cola, fig, and nut. On National Beer Day, the Brut IPA will be available for $9 a pint.

EXPAND Lauder Ale Brewery & Tap Room

LauderAle Brewery & Tap Room

3305 SE 14th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale

954-653-9711

lauderdale.coNestled in a secluded marine-industrial warehouse district between Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, LauderAle cultivates a unique community of craft beer enthusiasts looking to chill out in a rustic atmosphere. Its taproom was built by owners Joey Farrell and Kyle Jones using reclaimed wood and recycling materials, and LauderAle's friendly staff is made up of Cicerone Certified Beer servers . Look out for their authentic-handcrafted ales, like the Lunch Money, a New England-style pale ale crafted with sweet citrus, tangerine, grapefruit, and delicate herbal notes. The Indigenous Basterd is an American style IPA with a medium malt character balanced with Amarillo and Citra hops and a grapefruit and citrus finish (both $7 for a pint). Flights cost $11 for four 5 oz. samples. On National Beer Day, the brewery will offer fifty percent off all beers.

EXPAND Garden: Saltwater Brewery / Coviello Photo

Saltwater Brewery

1701 West Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach