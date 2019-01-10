Saltwater Brewery's Eco-Friendly Six-Pack Rings Feed Sea Creatures

Grabbing a six-pack or two to enjoy at the beach or while boating is one of the pleasures South Floridians can enjoy year-round. The flip side of cracking open a cold one is that the plastic packaging rings used to hold your beers together can harm wildlife and choke seabirds. Introduced in the 1960s, the rings started finding their way into the planet's oceans where seabirds, fish, and turtles either ate the rings or got trapped in them. In 1984, the New York Times reported that one million to two million seabirds and more than 100,000 sea mammals die each year after being entrapped in rings, nets, and other fishing gear.

Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach is changing how it manufactures six-pack packaging rings to make them more eco-friendly. These new rings are constructed from barley and wheat ribbons saved from the brewing process. These 100 percent biodegradable and edible rings, known as E6PR, can be safely eaten by animals that come in contact with them.