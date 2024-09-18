 Fort Lauderdale's Famed Hot Dog Spot For Sale After 45 years | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fort Lauderdale's Famed Hot Dog Spot For Sale After 45 years

After 45 years, a Fort Lauderdale staple for Chicago hot dogs is up for sale with a $1 million asking price for the property.
September 18, 2024
Fort Lauderdale might lose another staple.
Fort Lauderdale might lose another staple. Screenshot via hotdogheavenfl.com
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Just days after New Times reported about the closing of Fort Lauderdale landmark Historic Downtowner, another legendary Fort Lauderdale spot has announced it will also close.

After 45 years along East Sunrise Boulevard, Hot Dog Heaven has been put up for sale by its owner, Barry Star, who also announced his retirement.

Star opened the hot dog shop in 1979, serving Chicago-style hot dogs made with Vienna Beef, and has been doing so ever since — a remarkable feat in a town that's always evolving. He has owned both the property and the building.

This week, he placed the business for sale for $375,000 and the property up for sale for $1 million. While locals are sure to be saddened by the news, he tells New Times that after years of serving its famed pure beef Vienna hot dog, he looks forward to enjoying his life in retirement.
click to enlarge
Two Chicago-style hot dogs from the legendary Hot Dog Heaven in Fort Lauderdale
Photo by Dibbie Jane @DibbieJane
"I am 69 years old, and I've worked for 45 years in the same place," says Star. "Everyone dreams of retiring one day, to just be able to relax. It's only natural; everyone goes to school, you work, you try to accomplish something, then it's time for the golden years, so to speak."

The decision comes after Star had already cut back on his working hours from six days a week to only four. He tells New Times that after losing a close friend, Star's friend group asked to spend more time with him, and he listened. Now, he is focused on passing down the restaurant to someone who will value it while he can enjoy a simple and relaxing life after 45 years of hard work.

Therefore, there is a chance someone will buy the restaurant and continue its legacy. On the contrary, there is also the possibility that someone or some entity may purchase the land and the property to do something entirely different.

There is no imminent closing date, and Star confirms the restaurant will remain open for now.

Hot Dog Heaven. 101 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-7100; hotdogheavenfl.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Netanyahu Seeks Israeli Taxpayer Funds to Boost Son's Security in Hallandale

Government

Netanyahu Seeks Israeli Taxpayer Funds to Boost Son's Security in Hallandale

By Zulekha Pitts
South Florida Brunch Staple Might Be the Most Charitable Restaurant in Town

Brunch

South Florida Brunch Staple Might Be the Most Charitable Restaurant in Town

By Rachel Costa
Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

Restaurant Closings

Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

By Rachel Costa
Popular Florida Barbecue Chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse to Open on Sundays

Food News

Popular Florida Barbecue Chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse to Open on Sundays

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation