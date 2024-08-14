 Flanigan’s Tailgate Apparel Collection Goes Viral | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Flanigan's New Tailgate Apparel Selling Faster Than Its Ribs

Flanigan's dropped a tailgate line of Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes-inspired merchandise just in time for game day.
August 14, 2024
Flanigan's new tailgate line of apparel and merchandise is selling out just hours after launching.
Flanigan's new tailgate line of apparel and merchandise is selling out just hours after launching. Flanigan's photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

One of the most quintessential Miami restaurants — if not the quintessential Miami restaurant —  has just launched a tailgate line of apparel and merchandise that's already selling out just a few hours after hitting the web.

Beloved restaurant chain Flanigan's has just released a tailgate collection for game day complete with a "305" T-shirt, "University of Flanigan's" sweatshirt, and a "Miami Football Flanigan's" shirt that all pay homage to either the Miami Hurricanes or the Miami Dolphins.

The restaurant shared photos of the drop on X on Tuesday, August 6, and fans immediately started sharing the post.
The Tailgate Collection by Flanigan's also includes a limited edition "Flanigan's Flag," an iconic "Green Cup" in the form of a tumbler, a navy blue ball cap with the Flanigan's emblem stitched to the front, and a Flanigan's license plate frame.

The "University of Flanigan's" forest green T-shirt is still available for purchase as of 4 p.m. (pictured below). However, the Miami Football shirts were nearly sold out as of 4 p.m.
click to enlarge
The "University of Flanigan's" forest green T-shirt is selling out fast.
Flanigan's photo
To rock the collection yourself this upcoming game day, visit shop.flanigan's.net as the merchandise isn't sold at restaurants.

The merchandise will be available while supplies last. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

Restaurant Reviews

This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

Restaurant Reviews

Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

By Jesse Scott
Riverside Market South Among Wave of Restaurant Closures in Fort Lauderdale

Restaurant Closings

Riverside Market South Among Wave of Restaurant Closures in Fort Lauderdale

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos &amp; Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

Restaurant Closings

Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos & Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation