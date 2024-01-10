Navigation
Miami Beach Staple Drunken Dragon Suddenly Closes Down

Break your Dry January promise and pour one out for Drunken Dragon, Miami Beach's OG Korean barbecue restaurant.
January 10, 2024
Drunken Dragon announces a new promotion for all alcoholic beverages during happy hour. Drunken Dragon photo
One of Miami Beach's hottest restaurants for foodies in the "know," Drunken Dragon, suddenly closed down just after the new year, and we're still processing the news.

Sadly, New Times had just named the beloved Korean barbecue restaurant the Best Korean Barbecue of 2023. Fortunately, the restaurant will be relocating — albeit further away — to Hallandale Beach with hopes of opening in late 2024.

Those on the restaurant's mailing list received a somber email on Saturday, December 30, reading, in part, "Dear Drunken Dragon Miami Beach. Patrons, after 10 years of bringing our customers joy with our Korean barbecue communal grills and tiki-themed cocktails, we have decided to close our Drunken Dragon Miami Beach location at the end of this year, 2023."

The restaurant officially shut its doors after one last New Year's Eve party.

On Instagram, the restaurant shared the news with a post that reads, in part, "We are proud to have served all of your special occasions, celebrations, and gatherings with friends and family." The caption continues, "We want to thank you for your patronage over the last ten years and we look forward to seeing you at DD Hallandale, set to open in late 2024."
Twice-fried chicken wings are available at Drunken Dragon for those looking for that extra-crispy bite.
Drunken Dragon photo
If the news feels sudden and out of the blue to you, it shouldn't feel too shocking. Since the restaurant opened back in 2014, a lot has changed. Over 30taurants have opened since, give or take — not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought in an influx of snowbirds and restaurateurs from New York City and California to South Florida.

Plus, Cote, Miami's critically acclaimed Korean barbecue restaurant, took over the scene when it opened in February 2021. The Design District restaurant offers a selection of Waygu beef, including American Waygu and A5 Japanese Wagyu (the latter sourced from the Miyazaki prefecture, where authentic Japanese beef cattle is raised), and the steaks are dry-aged for a minimum of 45 days. Therefore, it was no surprise that it earned a Michelin star in 2022.

However, as a Miami native, I will never forget the cozy spot with warm and delicious memories. Before Boia De opened in a strip mall and shook Miami-Dade for its location alone, Drunken Dragon paved the way as one of the area's first fine-dining restaurants in a strip mall. Once an iconic date-night spot (I personally went on several first and second dates there), I hope the best for the restaurant group that owns the Drunken Dragon brand, Homecookin' Hospitality.

Below, find a photo I snapped of a Drunken Dragon matcha tres leches dessert, which I described on Instagram in 2017 as "sweet, salty, dense, creamy, moist, and necessary after ice cream." I said what I said.
click to enlarge
Green tea tres leches was all the rage back in 2017 at Drunken Dragon in Miami Beach.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
According to the restaurant, the Hallandale Beach location will be much larger, seating 300 patrons and boasting over 30 grill tables. It will be located along U.S. 1 with a "fresh, new, craft cocktail supper club."

The restaurant's final line in its statement reads, "Thank you all for your loyalty and love over the years." Well, thank you, Drunken Dragon.

Although Miami Beach bids thee farewell, I'm more than happy (and relieved) to soon report on the restaurant's grand opening in Hallandale Beach later this year.

Let's circle back once that comes to fruition.
