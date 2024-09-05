Jaxson's Famous Kitchen Sink Ice Cream Served in Panthers' Stanley Cup

This past weekend, it even made its way to the legendary Dania Beach staple, Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant, and was used as an actual cup for the shop's famous "Kitchen Sink" sundae.
The old-fashioned ice cream parlor, part of New Times' 2024 Required Eating list, shared the moment the ice cream sundae was served out of the Panthers' Stanley Cup on its Instagram page, writing, "Bringing it home to Jaxson's! Florida Panthers stopped by to enjoy the famous kitchen sink served in the Stanley Cup!"
Swipe below for the truly iconic photos and video posted on Jaxson's Instagram account, which has nearly 900 likes.
The original "Kitchen Sink" ice cream was created by the ice cream shop and restaurant's founder, Monroe Udell. It's the ultimate ice cream creation that features approximately one pound of ice cream per person. It's then topped off with bananas, housemade whipped cream, mixed nuts, and lots of cherries. Then, just before it gets to the table, it's topped off with a sparkler or two before heading to the table by servers who start blasting Jaxson's iconic sirens.
Jaxson's was founded by Udell in 1956 and is a Dania Beach landmark for its 45-plus flavors of ice cream made by hand.
Plus, fun fact: the ice cream parlor has one of the nation's largest collections of American memorabilia.