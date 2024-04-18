Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Gives Minority-Owned Restaurants a Chance to Shine

Just as important as the Miami Grand Prix races over the three-day event will be the experiences occurring off the track, which will highlight the flavors and culture of the Magic City. During F1 weekend, ten local emerging restaurants that are primarily minority-owned will share the spotlight with some of Miami's biggest chefs, including Michelle Bernstein, Michael Schwartz, and Jose Mendin.
This is all thanks to the Community Restaurant Program, which aims to provide local entrepreneurs with opportunities for economic development, networking, and exposure. The initiative was vital in Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix's plan to include the local community in the sport — a sport that at times may feel elite.
From returning food trucks to three newcomers, the flavors created by these emerging restaurants aim to represent the real Miami with a variety of cultures and cuisines, including South America, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.
Listed alphabetically, New Times has included below the local businesses you can enjoy and support before all eyes turn to the track.