Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Gives Minority-Owned Restaurants a Chance to Shine

During F1 Miami weekend, a group of ten local emerging restaurants that are primarily minority-owned will be sharing the spotlight with some of Miami's biggest chefs.
April 18, 2024
More local restaurants join the list for this year's Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
More local restaurants join the list for this year's Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
It's almost time for Miami to hear the legendary start to race day, "Lights out and away we go!" over the intercom at the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which takes place this year May 3-5 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Just as important as the Miami Grand Prix races over the three-day event will be the experiences occurring off the track, which will highlight the flavors and culture of the Magic City. During F1 weekend, ten local emerging restaurants that are primarily minority-owned will share the spotlight with some of Miami's biggest chefs, including Michelle Bernstein, Michael Schwartz, and Jose Mendin.

This is all thanks to the Community Restaurant Program, which aims to provide local entrepreneurs with opportunities for economic development, networking, and exposure. The initiative was vital in Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix's plan to include the local community in the sport — a sport that at times may feel elite.

From returning food trucks to three newcomers, the flavors created by these emerging restaurants aim to represent the real Miami with a variety of cultures and cuisines, including South America, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

Listed alphabetically, New Times has included below the local businesses you can enjoy and support before all eyes turn to the track.
Loaded fries from Best French Fries
Best French Fries photo

Best French Fries

Best French Fries (BFF for short) is one of the newcomers at the Miami International Autodrome campus for F1. The food truck is based out of the Royal Palm Beach, Florida area and has a simple concept: It only serves fresh-cut fries that are never frozen, which is why its slogan is, "Perfection served in a Cone." Whether you like traditional or something unique, the spot will have a ton of delicious fries for you to choose from, including the "loaded" variety pictured above.
Conch Salad from Conch Krazy
Conch Krazy photo

Conch Krazy

Another newcomer to the F1 Miami campus is Conch Krazy, which specializes in getting creative with conch. From the conch salad, which can be as mild or as spicy as you'd like, to conch fritters that can be tossed in a signature sweet heat sauce, Conch Krazy is the perfect stop for anyone looking for a little more spice or conch with a twist. Other menu items include fried shrimp, wings, and the "Krazy Conch" drink.
DrinksOnMe305 is back to the Miami Grand Prix.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

Drinks On Me 305

Chazemon Fenderson, founder of Drinks On Me 305, is no stranger to the Miami Grand Prix campus. This is the third year Fenderson is bringing her southern Caribbean fusion food and drinks to race week. She started her business in local parking lots and has since expanded to bigger venues and events.
Michelle Roux (on the left) shares her food with guests.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

Food Junkies

Michelle Roux started Food Junkies back in June 2012, and this year will be her second time on the Miami Grand Prix campus. The menu highlights her Bahamian roots but aims to have food for everyone, even the pickiest eaters. One of the newest dishes from the food truck is a seafood grilled cheese sandwich made of lobster and crab meat with cheddar and Havarti cheese.
The "Miami Rich Boy" from House of Flava
House of Flava photo

House of Flava

House of Flava is a restaurant in Miami Gardens known for its "all-American fusion food" for good reason. Its menu varies from smash burgers and Haitian and Jamaican bowls to shrimp po boy sandwiches and brown sugar salmon dinner plates. This year marks its third time on the Miami Grand Prix campus.
Italian Vice is back to cool down the Miami heat.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

Italian Vice

Temperatures will be high on and off track, and Italian Vice is a great way to cool down. The Miami-based Italian ice company is back on campus for its second year serving Italian ice — not to be confused with an Icee or a slushy. The product is made with real fruit, making it a healthier dessert for all ages. Most menu items are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and nondairy.
Last year, guests lined up for their coffee fix during race weekend.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

La Vela Coffee Roasters

Head to La Vela Coffee for your coffee fix during race weekend. The founders have three generations of family experience in coffee roasting in South America, which, combined with their passion for a high-quality product, makes this a necessary stop for a cup of coffee, iced or hot. This year marks the roaster's third year on campus.
Pretty Healthy has a brick-and-mortar location and a food truck.
Pretty Healthy Café photo

Pretty Healthy Café

Looking for a healthy option on campus? Pretty Healthy Café is making its debut at the Miami Grand Prix campus this year. Its mission is to create generational health by providing all communities with better food options and showing all generations how to achieve better eating habits. The restaurant offers healthy and flavorful dishes, including salads, wraps, smoothies, and açaí bowls.
Owners Danielle Perry and Orrette “Shawn” Flowers quit their corporate jobs to follow their culinary passion.
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

Reggae Beets Gourmet Food Truck

Reggae Beets' purpose is to "create something great for everyone." Established in 2017, it is now in its third year at the Miami Grand Prix, serving Jamaican vegan cuisine, authentic Jamaican jerk chicken, natural smoothies, and tropical lemonades. While meat lovers have great dishes to choose from at the food truck, this one is especially good for vegans because of its ample plant-based menu options.
All smiles in front of Soulfly's food truck
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix photo

Soulfly Chicken

This is one of the best stops for Southern American comfort food on campus. Founder chef Troy Tingling, a first-generation Jamaican-American, used his private chef experience and worldly food palate to start Soulfly Chicken as a food truck in Miami, selling his signature tenders, wings, and sandwiches around the area. With two brick-and-mortar locations in Miami, the chicken spot returns to its food truck roots to serve its food at the Miami Grand Prix for the third year in a row.
