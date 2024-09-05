Fort Lauderdale Landmark Historic Downtowner to Close This October

A beloved Fort Lauderdale destination for visitors and locals for more than 30 years on the New River will sadly see its last day this October.
Riverfront restaurant Historic Downtowner and its next-door venue, Maxwell Room, will close on Sunday, October 6 after 30 years of serving delicious seafood, appetizers, and cocktails in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
The landmark restaurant is one of a slew of restaurant and bar closures in Fort Lauderdale, many of which served generations of residents.
Owner Roger Craft took to Facebook to share the sudden news on Monday, September 2, citing that he could no longer sustain the business. In the post, he writes, "Sadly, I must announce the closure of the Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room, effective October 6. This decision was not made lightly. I carefully weighed the hard facts and numerous complex issues against every possible solution and alternative. In the end, there just wasn’t a reasonable or viable option to keep the business going at this location."
"I hope that the legacy of the Downtowner will live on through the fun times, the friendships, the happy guests, and the countless memories we’ve all created," continues the statement. "My greatest joy in owning the Downtowner is not its success but the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to meet and the friendships formed over the years. As this chapter of the Downtowner and Maxwell Room closes, I sincerely thank you all for your unwavering support, love, and the unforgettable memories we've shared together. RC."
Craft also shared the news on Instagram, where more than 100 longtime fans and customers flooded the comments. One wrote, "These developers are ruining our Fort Lauderdale. Nothing is sacred." while another wrote, "I moved to Las Olas back in 2017 (I’ve since moved out of Florida last year). A lot has changed and not for the better. So sad! Too many high-rise apartments that nobody can afford. Rents for both business and rentals are insane."
Named after its developer, Fred Maxwell, the property was once an arcade called Maxwell Arcade, which opened in 1925. It closed only a year later after a devastating hurricane damaged the structure of the building. Nonetheless, the building endured the test of time and for more than 30 years has housed both the Historic Downtowner and Historic Maxwell Room.
Until October 6, visitors, longtime regulars, and locals alike can visit the historic restaurant and bar to order a round of drinks, some Old Bay shrimp or fish and chips, and savor the stunning views of the New River.
Cheers to a legendary run.
Historic Downtowner. 10 S. New River Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-9800; thehistoricdowntowner.com. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday through Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closing Sunday, October 6.