Job Fairs Set for Jose Mendin's Rivertail in Fort Lauderdale

With Chef Jose Mendin's much-anticipated Rivertail set to open in October, the New River seafood restaurant is looking to fill an estimated 75 positions and will hold job fairs on October 7-8 in Fort Lauderdale.

The two-day job fairs are scheduled to run each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. in the Rooftop conference room at Riverside Hotel, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd.

The upscale Rivertail, Mendin's first foray into Broward County, will feature a large, island raw bar, indoor and outdoor dining and lounges, and an open grill kitchen. Also Mendin's first eatery to center around seafood, Rivertail will offer a variety of small dishes and family-style plates, highlighted by crab doughnuts, lobster flautas, seafood boils, and Mendin's famous Brazilian stew, moqueca mista.

"With fish and shellfish, freshness is everything," Mendin says, "and that freshness, along with the bright, exciting flavors my cooking is known for, is certain to give guests a memorable meal filled with Florida flair.”

The James Beard Award-nominated chef teamed up with Breakwater Hospitality, the group behind the new Wharf Fort Lauderdale, for the new venture. Mendin is the rising-star chef famous for the Miami-area eateries Pubbelly Sushi, Habitat, and La Placita.

The Wharf previously announced its own two-day job fair, scheduled for October 9-10 in the same location.

Wharf officials say the food and entertainment spot hopes to make 100 or so hires ahead of its grand opening, which is scheduled to coincide with the opening for Rivertail as part of the revitalization of the Las Olas Riverfront.

Both Rivertail, in the former Briny's Irish Pub space, and Wharf Fort Lauderdale have openings for servers, bartenders, host staff, bussers, and other restaurant personnel. The Wharf, located on 1.25 acres overlooking the New River and offering dockage for patrons, also will be hiring security and dock masters.

Rivertail Job Fair. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8, at Riverside Hotel’s Rooftop Conference Room, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; rivertailftl.com.

Wharf Fort Lauderdale Job Fair. Noon to 4 p.m.Wednesday, October 9, and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Riverside Hotel’s Rooftop Conference Room, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com.