The Best National Doughnut Day Deals in South Florida

National Doughnut Day is back, and Miami is ready to celebrate. The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

From the Salty Donut's limited-edition Blueberry & Passion Fruit creation to Mojo Donut's Flantastic treat to freebies at Honeybee Doughnuts, there will be parties, freebies, and limited-edition flavors at doughnut shops all over Miami-Dade. Here are the best deals to look for this Friday, June 7, National Doughnut Day.

Beat Culture Brewing Company. Visit the brewery this Friday and get a Mojo Donuts' mini Irish cream doughnut when you order a Colada Racing Breakfast Stout — an imperial stout with cold-brewed espresso beans, vanilla, and a touch of milk sugar. Quantities are limited, and the offer is good while supplies last. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com.

Circle House doughnuts and coffee Courtesy of Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee. If you can't make it to Mojo Donuts, stop by Circle House Coffee, owned by retired NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch, for buy-one-get-one-free doughnuts courtesy of Mojo. In fact, the coffee shop is the only location that permanently carries the South Florida-based doughnut brand outside of Mojo's Pembroke Pines and Bird Road shops. Expect a range of flavors, including guava and cheese, butter caramel crunch, bourbon vanilla chip, and raspberry glazed, for $3 to $5 each. The offer is available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until doughnuts are sold out. 727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-870-6456; circlehousecoffee.com.

Cumberland Farms. From 5 to 10 a.m., receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage. The offer is valid at new and remodeled Cumberland Farms locations. Find one at cumberlandfarms.com.

Dunkin' South Florida. In addition to offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage, select South Florida Dunkin' stores will distribute $5 Dunkin' gift cards to the first 100 guests who visit participating stores. Plus, two area Dunkin’ locations (350 W Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and 7512 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach) will host a National Doughnut Party with Dunkin’s mascot, Mr. Sprinkles, as well as doughnut and drink samples. Various locations; dunkindonuts.com.

EXPAND Honeybee's strawberries and cream doughnut. Honeybee Doughnuts

Honeybee Doughnuts. The South Miami doughnut shop will debut a strawberries and cream flavor, which will be available for free with any purchase to the first 50 customers beginning at 7 a.m. Other Doughnut Day specials include free brioche churro doughnuts available with a purchase and the return of the hot chocolate doughnut, which is covered in ganache and topped with homemade meringue. 7388 Red Rd., South Miami;

786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com.

Krispy Kreme. Customers can get any doughnut on the menu for free this Friday — no purchase necessary. Simply walk into any participating Krispy Kreme shop and ask for your freebie. If Krispy Kreme reaches its goal of giving away a million doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, customers can get a free taste of the brand's newest flavor later in June. Various locations; krispykreme.com.

Flan and a doughnut had a baby. Mojo Donut

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. For National Doughnut Day, Mojo is unveiling the Flantastic — a glazed yeast doughnut that has real flan in the center, along with sweetened condensed milk. The $3.95 doughnut comes drizzled with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and topped with a dollop of Mojo mousse. 8870 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com.

The Salty Donut. For one day only, the Salty Donut will unveil a limited-edition National Doughnut Day flavor: the Blueberry & Passion Fruit, which will be available at the brand's Wynwood and South Miami shops. Each Instagram-worthy doughnut is made with 24-hour blueberry-infused brioche, covered in a gorgeous passionfruit-and-blueberry glaze, and topped with shredded coconut, berries, kiwi, and dragon fruit. Plus, take advantage of 50 percent off all merchandise at both locations as well as raffles for $40 gift cards. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami, and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.

Walmart. The mega shopping chain will give away 1.2 million glazed doughnuts. Head to the bakery section at a participating store for your freebie. Doughnuts are limited to one per person while supplies last. Various locations; walmart.com.