 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
Bo's Pub's is planning for a whopper Big Game Party on Super Bowl Sunday.
Bo's Pub's is planning for a whopper Big Game Party on Super Bowl Sunday.
Courtesy of Bo's Pub

At Bo's Pub, One TV Is All You Need on Super Bowl Sunday

Teri Berg | January 27, 2020 | 11:56am
AA

How many TVs does it take to watch Super Bowl LIV?

At Bo's Pub, one may be enough — but Kim Bokamper's new sports bar on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale has Sunday's big game covered with dozens of TVs in addition to a main screen measuring 12 feet by 5 feet.

There are none bigger on Las Olas, and that's exactly how the former Miami Dolphins defensive end likes it.

Related Stories

Bokamper and PDKN restaurant group opened Bo’s Pub this past August after a major overhaul of the Balcony, the New Orleans-style eatery the group opened in May 2018. The giant LED TV replaced the live music stage that was initially a feature of the Balcony — until New Orleans-style brass bands drew more grumbles than clientele. Now the clubby Balcony, which seats 100 and has DJs instead of live music, overlooks Las Olas, while the popular Bo's Pub opens at street level and seats 180.

"We've had great success with Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill and its five locations," Bokamper says, "so we brought that same sports bar atmosphere to Las Olas, but with a twist."

The ginormous LED TV screen can be seen almost throughout the 2,000-square-foot space. It's probably as close as you want to get to the game, which — duh — is set for Miami this year, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Traffic around Las Olas on Sunday will seem like Easy Street by comparison.

A Niners-Chiefs Super Bowl probably isn't the best draw ever — though JLo and Shakira at halftime will no doubt get everyone's attention — but Bo's is throwing a Big Game Party 2020 on Sunday from 6 p.m. "until the final whistle."

The pub's $99 VIP pass gets you access to a full premium open bar and a buffet stocked with Bo's gussied-up sports-bar fare, along with giveaways and prizes throughout the day. Featured buffet items include Bo's Buffalo Wings and the Pub Sliders, Shishito peppers, meatballs, mac 'n’ cheese balls, and other goodies, plus brownies and cookies for dessert.

Bo’s Pub's Big Game Party 2020. 6 p.m., Sunday, February 2, at 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-6344; bospub.com. Reservations suggested.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >