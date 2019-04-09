The Ten Best Tacos in Broward and Palm Beach

What makes a taco worthy of being called one of the best?
Some people prefer corn tortillas over flour. Others want a traditional Mexican taco with nothing more than meat, diced onion, and fresh cilantro like the ones you'll find at Alegria Tacos. Still more prefer their tacos stuffed with crazy ingredients like the breakfast- and dessert-themed offerings you'll find at BC Taco.
Across South Florida, chefs sell tacos in every imaginable setting: out of fancy kitchens at well-known establishments, from food truck windows and pop-up tents, and at casual taquerias where Spanish is the language of choice. Lucky for you, that means there's something for you whether you're a taco purist or an adventurous eater.
Here are the ten best taco spots in South Florida:
Alegria Tacos
3801 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-563-7170
What Alegria lacks in style and size, this tiny taco eatery makes up for in authentic Mexican eats on the cheap. Not much has changed since the original husband-and-wife operation first opened. They still cook their tacos on a hot griddle in the quaint kitchen behind the order station. They still double up on corn tortillas to hold plenty of meat, diced tomato, chopped cilantro, and onion. A devoted neighborhood crowd files in and out daily thanks to affordable prices, including tacos priced under $3 apiece. We envy the people living above the small corner store; they probably get to lounge in the few patio-style tables outside the front door anytime they like, enjoying intricately seasoned chorizo, chicken, steak, carnitas — even
BC Tacos
5781 Coral Ridge Dr., Coral Springs
954-906-5407
bctacos.com
BC Tacos came on the scene in 2011 as one of South Florida's first gourmet taco food trucks. Today, owner and creator Brett Chiavari has two brick-and-mortar spinoffs for his caveman-themed truck, the "BC" standing for Broward County. Both the Davie café and new Coral Springs restaurant specialize in Neolithic-named dishes, with portions to match. The menu offers over 15 tacos, served to guests in fresh-made hard corn or soft flour tortillas with a choice of any of the half-dozen homemade salsas. Options include pico de gallo and tomatillo. For the traditional taco lover, there are all the familiar finds with braised beef short rib, chicken,
El Camino
15 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach
561-865-5350
elcaminodelray.com
Die-hard taco fans already know about the awesome late-night eats at Delray Beach's and Fort Lauderdale's El Camino. But there's more to love about this taco and tequila joint. Gourmet taco selections are affordable and delicious, including favorites like the crispy fish tacos with chipotle crema, tomatillo salsa, and shaved cabbage; ancho chili-glazed pork belly with pineapple slaw and a crunchy peanut topping; or chorizo with Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde. And it gets better: from 4 to 7 p.m. daily the restaurant offers a happy hour deal that trumps just about all others in the area. You'll know it's that time when you see the crowds spill out onto the street from the bar, people packed like sardines for $5 margaritas paired with $2 apiece achiote-spiced chicken tacos topped with cotija cheese; carnitas with queso
El Guanaco
331 NE 44th St., Oakland Park
954-351-0792
elguanacooaklandpark.com
This Salvadoran-owned restaurant and taco shop offers a unique mix of authentic Mexican and Salvadoran recipes, from fresh, handmade pupusas and soups to simple street tacos. The small restaurant has sit-down seated service or a short bar where guests can watch as the trio of cooks shuffles back and forth from one pot to another in the exposed kitchen beyond. Listed under "side orders," each taco is available à la carte, from
Lokos Takos Taqueria
2826 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-776-8066
lokostakostaqueria.com
You might be tempted to taste the tacos at Eduardo de San Angel next door — also extremely good and deserving of a spot on this list — but owners Carlos and Annie Pombo have created something special at their colorful, casual taqueria. A combo plate lets you choose three of the 13 "
Los Bocados
7191 N. State Rd. 7, Parkland
954-637-4984
losbocados.com
Forget the fancy food spots or Tex-Mex restaurants. Some of the best tacos in South Florida are coming out of a Parkland Chevron convenience store. Here, chef-owner duo Anthony Hoff and Robby Bushman have just one rule: Make every bite the best. Los Bocados does that well with bowls, quesadillas, and burritos, but their short list of gourmet-style, two-bite tacos are where it all started. Every item on the menu is a collaboration between both chefs, from the guajillo chicken tacos slow-roasted for several hours with the duo's own Bocados adobo seasoning to the citrus pork tacos made from whole boneless pork butt that's pressure-cooked until it's melt-in-your-mouth tender, then braised in homemade chicken stock. The newest addition: a Baja-style
Papichulo Tacos 556 US-1, Jupiter
561-250-7274
papichulotacos.com
Think of Papichulo as South Florida's best take on a casual, beachside, Cali-style taco shack. From the lively pastel chairs and life-size donkey piñata sculpture at the entrance to the Sol Beer mural and Mexican tile-topped bar, co-founders Scott Frielich (Subculture Restaurant Group), Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop), and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora's) have created their very own Baja-style escape in the heart of Jupiter. While the menu covers everything from shrimp ceviche to smoked brisket nachos, the tacos here are worth the trip. Favorites include the Gringo Freedom — the only taco served in a hard shell — prepared with Kobe beef, pico de gallo, cheddar and jack cheeses, sour cream, and lettuce. You can't miss the
Taco Masala
5415 N. University Dr., Lauderhill
954-616-5333
aiktacomasala.com
This new, fast-casual eatery provides ample seating for the swell of customers that arrive midday to file in line to order customizable taco- and bowl-style offerings. The menu here is incredibly simple, but that doesn't mean the flavors have to be, too. Create-your-own taco options allow customers to add-on a variety of toppings and sauces to a selection of meat or vegetable-based offerings, each of them among the top-selling dishes at nearby chef-owner Arun's Indian Kitchen. Roti tacos include creamy chicken tikka masala (chicken pieces roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a rich creamy tomato sauce with nuts and almonds); chicken korma (chicken in a sweet, onion-based sauce); or a delicately spiced chicken curry or lamb rogan josh (a curry-like sauce accented with cardamom and onion). Vegetarians, go for the chickpeas cooked in a blend of North Indian spices and top that with the homemade hot sauce. There's also the option to add a mint sauce or calm your palate with raita, a yogurt-based sauce made with cumin, cucumbers, and coriander.
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar
204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale
954-463-2003
tacocraft.com
Pretty much every pick at this Broward-based eatery is a tiny flavor bomb, each a unique and creative riff that still manages to channel classic Mexican presentation. That includes everything from the specialty-sourced meats and imported cheese to the hand-formed corn tortillas made onsite each day. Favorites include the braised chicken with 24-hour adobo marinated chicken, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema; the popular crispy shredded pork with adobo- and chili-rubbed pork, cotija cheese, charred pineapple, crema, and salsa verde; and the chorizo topped off with cotija cheese, potato hash, and a fried egg.
Taquería Doña Raquél
793 S. Dixie Hwy., Pompano Beach
954-946-4490
donaraquel.info
Off a lonely stretch of Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach sits Taquería Doña Raquél, a casual sit-down Mexican restaurant best known for its authentic tacos. The entire menu covers it all, from
