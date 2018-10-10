The Five Best New Bottomless Brunches in Broward

Are you on the hunt for bottomless bloody marys or a fabulous buffet brunch? South Florida is the place to look, and new options are always springing up in Broward county.

It's no wonder South Florida's favorite weekend activity is going out for the boozy breakfast-meets-lunch meal, and it's always better when bottomless drinks are involved. Whether it's mimosas, bellinis, or bloody marys you're after, these establishments know brunch is always better when the drinks keep flowing.

Here are five new bottomless brunches in Broward to help kick your Sunday morning off right.

Photo courtesy of Fifth & Fed

1. Good Spirits Fifth & Fed. Several months ago, brunch-bound imbibers began toasting the end of the weekend in good spirits with Good Spirits Fifth & Fed's official Sunday Rehab drink specials, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That includes $10 bottomless mimosas, $10 bottomless peach bellinis, $10 bottomless sangria, $5 Smirnoff Bloody Mary’s and $8 Ketel One bloody marys. You can pair it all with a new brunch menu that features bagels with nova spread or shrimp and grits. Or go for lunch menu favorites like the Patriot Burger made with apple smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, and the house 954 sauce, or The Hulk sushi roll prepared with tuna, salmon, hamachi, imitation crab meat, asparagus, and scallions wrapped in cucumber. The best part: this bottomless deal is available without purchase of food, so there's always the option of enjoying a purely liquid lunch. 476 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-2580; goodspiritsrestaurant.com.

Photo courtesy of The Balcony

2. The Balcony. The Balcony, the new two-story New Orleans-style restaurant on Las Olas, is taking brunch to a new level with its "Revitalize Sundays" rooftop brunch party served the first Sunday of each month. Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the series kicked off in September, and each month features a different theme. It can get pricey at $90 to $125 per person, but the live jazz and $15 bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and rosé gives it a special touch. Pair dishes like coconut crusted French toast and the Bienvelle Crêpe with streak and eggs or Shreveport-style smoked gumbo. The brunch menu also includes an array of fancy eggs Benedict and a raw bar in case the Cajun-style eats aren't quite your thing. During the month of October, additional brunch-themed events will take place starting Sunday, October 14. Tickets can be pre-purchased online for these special "Save the Boobies" Rooftop Brunch parties aimed at raising money to fight breast cancer. 1309 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; thebalconylasolas.com.

Photo courtesy of Pier 66

3. Pier 66. For the first time in more than three years, Fort Lauderdale's iconic Pier Top dining room has opened to the public for brunch — served just once a month — for select dates through 2018. This is more than just bottomless brunch, however. It's also all-you-can-eat with a high-end international buffet that has featured selections like tomahawk rib eye, duck confit-and-fig tarts, and lobster and chorizo strata. One of the most decadent brunches in South Florida, it offers an array of seasonally rotating small plates, hot and cold stations, desserts, live music, and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys — all with a panoramic view of the city's waterways. The chef promises no two visits to this brunch will be the same, but high-end selections include a carving station serving pricey cuts of meat, a fresh seafood station and raw bar, and a homemade pasta station. Upcoming dates include Sunday, October 21, November 18, and December 9. 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-678-3917; pier66hotelmarina.com.

Photo courtesy of Lona

4. Lona. One of this season’s hottest new restaurants, Lona Cocina y Tequileria has launched its own not-to-be-missed beachfront bottomless Sunday brunch. Offered every Sunday, Lona's brunch kicks off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Brunch is priced at $35 per person and guests can choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert from an array of Mexican staples. Included in the brunch price, and perfect for the beachfront vibe, are free-flowing libations ranging from Tequila Cazadores margaritas to Mexican beers. Try starters like the molletes, a toasted baguette topped with refried bean spread, chorizo, and asadero cheese, continue with a braised short rib omelet you can customize yourself, and top it all off with desserts like the churros waffles: crispy waffles topped with Mexican chocolate and Nutella spread. There's even a fresh ceviche of the day. And of course, those unlimited margaritas, mimosas, and bloody Maria's don't hurt, either. 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-245-3069; lonarestaurant.com.

Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5. Hard Rock Signature Brunch. For years, Council Oak at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood had the well-earned reputation as a go-to Sunday brunch spot. That changed earlier this year, when the resort debuted an all-new Sunday offering: the Hard Rock Signature Brunch, located at Kuro. The new brunch offers a mix of breakfast and lunch classics from ten live action stations. A raw bar features Alaskan king crab legs, shrimp, and oysters. A chef-attended sushi station presents a variety of rolls and sashimi. Made-to-order omelettes and Belgian waffles are available, too, along with a pasta station and full salad bar. The carving station features specialty cuts including beef Wellington, lamb chops or pork belly, and charcuterie Don't forget the bottomless bubbles, mimosas, and bloody marys. Last, but certainly not least, a decadent presentation of desserts by the resort's pastry chef Ross Evans features a dizzying array at a walk-up buffet. It's all priced at $79 per person and served every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale; 954-327-7625; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

